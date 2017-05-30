Taste Tuesday Top 10 (part 1)

We’ve been celebrating my 44-versary with looks back at some of the crazy things I’ve done, and fun stuff I’ve covered over the last year!

Drew, Craig, Brian and I have visited so many amazing locally owned restauraunts over the last year.

We’ve introduced you to eateries in people’s homes, diners in the middle of nowhere, and even down home cooking in a defunct restaurant!

What better way to celebrate a year of delicious-ness than with a look at our favorites?

In no particular order, here are your first 5 Top 10 Taste Tuesdays:



Lure Seafood & Grille is a sustainably sourced and operated restaurant located on Owensboro’s riverfront.

Not only is everything delicious, but the plating is on point and bound to please the eye and palate.

Haven’t been to Hornet’s Nest Restaurant and Bar recently?

This unassuming North side staple will surprise you…and be sure to check out their Burger Madness specials.

Evansville Country Club dining will have you wishing you’re a member.

Executive Chef Kyle Kellogg is a BEAST in the kitchen.

Bill’s Restaurant, don’t let the name fool you.

This creative Americana fare changes daily, but is always awesome!

NW Chophouse & Wine Bar, weird location, but this chef is known for steak and innovation.

You’ll have to wait until next Tuesday for the rest, but use that time to enjoy one of our picks, and let me know what you think!

And check out our look back at the past year:

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments