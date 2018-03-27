Taste Tuesday: Tap House

The “boat” is no more, Tropicana has moved to land…

The move means big changes, one of which is the addition of a new restaurant!

Tap House boasts an exceptional beer selection, and a casual atmosphere, with food that’s just as fancy as Cavanaugh’s.

GRETCHIN: This place is fancy!

So I didn’t expect them to have something like nachos.

But how do you fancy up nachos?

You make the chips yourself in house, you make the poblano sauce in house, you make the seasoning for the chicken in house…that’s how you fancy up nachos.

Brian: Chips are super crisp, not oily at all, which I like.

GRETCHIN: No, and you can tell that they are house made, and the poblano sauce is so fresh?

It explodes in your mouth!

Brian: And see, that’s the nice thing, it’s more casual than Cavanaugh’s, I’ve tried the food there too and…

GRETCHIN: It’s on par with Cavanaugh’s.

Brian: Oh my gosh, yes!

The quality is great!

It’s all fresh, made in house.

GRETCHIN: That’s a big ole shrimp right there!

And not everyone can do shrimp macaroni, but I trust these guys because they do the best shrimp and grits at Cavanaugh’s!

Mmm!

Did you hear that shrimp just pop?

I love the cheesy sauce that they use, you can tell that this is made in house and not from a box.

Mornay cheese sauce, fancy, cajun sausage, banana peppers, and grilled shrimp, and it’s only thirteen dollars for this huge plate!

Can you tell how big this is?

Oh, that’s heavy too.

Chicken, apple, pecan, and gorgonzola with fruit?

Smells absolutely amazing.

Oh, that’s really fresh!

It’s almost like a dessert.

I feel like just about everything that you could order here is shareable.

Brian: And it’s a value!

GRETCHIN: Roma tomato, criminy mushrooms, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella…this looks like it’s gonna be divine.

Brian: The Basil Pesto has a ton of flavor…

GRETCHIN: I was just gonna say, the basil pesto makes it, just brings it all together.

Beautiful, tastes great, coated in toppings so it’s not just a whole bunch of bread.

Brian: And you don’t see those on menus too often.

GRETCHIN: Hand me that steak!

Black Angus Ribeye steak, 12 oz. Center cut, with grilled asparagus, and look at these garlic mashed potatoes.

I love that he left the skin on.

Look how nice and pink that is!

I know a steak is good when I don’t have to put sauce on it, and I didn’t ask for any, so…

Brian: I would not let you put any A-1 or anything on that.

GRETCHIN: Oh, no, no.

Here, Drew.

Did you cut a piece for Drew?

Brian: That’s great.

Drew: Mmmm.

GRETCHIN: Right?!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments