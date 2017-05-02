Taste Tuesday : Talk of the Town Pizza

There’s been a lot of talk about Talk of the Town Pizza…see what I did there?

With a sand volleyball court, gorgeous patio, and plans for a basketball court, seems like the perfect Summer hangout, right?

But y’all know me, I want to know if the food is worth the visit.

*SPOILER ALERT*

It’s not nepotism when there’s food involved.





All new management, all new stuff, like the Stromboni Nachos!

They were like if Nachos met Pizza and made the perfect golden child.

With all of this stuff on it, the chips are still crunchy, everything is perfectly melted, hot; and there’s tons of meat and cheese there after your first bites, so you’re left with plenty of toppings.

My favorite thing they do is the half sandwich for $5 and $5.50.

The Smoked Turkey is their version of the Hot Ham & Cheese, and it was BEAUTIFUL!

With tons of fresh vegetables, and perfectly toasted bread, it was #Legit.

Then we sampled the Chicken Bleus…with chicken, bleu cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and onion…right up my alley.

If a sandwich could be manly, this one does it.

And then we HAD to try their West Sider pizza.

It was definitely an interesting creation with Grippos, chicken, jalapenos and bacon, I had to take a second bite in order to really judge it.

LOVE IT.

The extra little crispiness of the Grippos and the tiny spiciness of the chips was just right, not too much.

Talk of the Town is open Monday through Saturday 11am-10pm, and is located at 1200 Edgar Street in Evansville.

