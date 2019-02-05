Taste Tuesday: Steve’s Una Pizza

There are how many blank Una pizzas in town?

Doesn’t matter.

Because Steve’s Una Pizza has been baking their made from scratch pies for over 60 years!

Fast, fresh, and made with real (not processed) meats and cheeses, if you’re looking for an amazing tavern style pizza, I’ve found your place.





GRETCHIN: I did not realize that this is the place where My Kevin goes to get pizza whenever he has that pizza craving…so I have had pizza here before!

How about you?

Craig: I actually have not, but Steve’s is the place from what I hear.

GRETCHIN: And the cool thing that I like is, check these ovens out!

These ovens are going to have hot spots, cold spots; these guys have to know exactly where to cook your pizza to perfection.

So each individual pizza is a work of pizza art!

Craig: Una magicians!

Gretchin: I like that!

Ooh!

Craig: That looks great!

Josh: Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich we’ve got here.

How much is this?

Josh: This is $7.99 plus tax, so it’s $8.63 out the door for a “whole”, or you can enjoy a half one for $4.86.

Craig: I’m gonna get me some of this.

Wow!

GRETCHIN: This is definitely a 2 person sandwich.

Josh: It’s always one I can’t finish.

Craig: Look at that!

Josh: You’re dripping.

GRETCHIN: I know!

I’m dropping toppings all over his clean floor.

I’m sorry!

Josh: That’s okay, we’ll clean it afterwards.

GRETCHIN: Mmm!

Buttery perfection on the bread.

The cheese?

I saw him when he was putting it on…you can tell that is not “Kraft” cheese that you bought from the store.

Craig: No way, dude.

GRETCHIN: That is some nice cheese.

And the bacon is so crispy and crumbly from the oven!

Craig: I’m going to order one before I leave.

GRETCHIN: Good, because I’m taking this with me!

You knew that already, huh?

Craig: I’ve got my eye on this saucy beast.

Josh: A whole hot Stromboli!

Craig: Lovely.

GRETCHIN: Woooh, pretty!

Oh my gosh, that is so good!

Craig: Perfect amount of spice too!

That is fantastic.

GRETCHIN: I love the sausage.

And the sauce…that’s where a lot of people go wrong.

Craig: Exactly.

GRETCHIN: This has just a little bit of acid in it.

Not sweet, but not too strong.

And there’s so much meat and cheese that it’s not like all sauce.

Craig: You jumped right into the middle piece!

That’s probably the biggest one.

GRETCHIN: I’ll share this one.

Josh: We try to make those with love, so that’s how we make them every day.

It’s really no different today.

GRETCHIN: That’s what I’m tasting…the love!

Craig: Poifect!

Josh: This is our house special.

Craig: Oh yeah!

Josh: It’s a combination of sausage, beef, pepperoni under your cheese, and on top you’ve got mushroom, onion, green pepper and tomato.

Craig: That’s awesome!

Josh: Signature pizza.

It’s the only one that we offer as a specialty pizza.

It’s real popular, we’ve been doing it for 60 years that way.

Craig: 60 years!

Josh: Kind of upside down.

GRETCHIN: It is loaded too!

Can you see this small, little cracker thin crust holding all of this together?

Steam coming off of it fresh from the oven.

Josh: Your sausage and beef comes fresh from Old Fashioned Butcher Shoppe every day.

GRETCHIN: I Saw him put it on.

Josh: And we mix that sausage up in house and add some special seasonings to it as well.

GRETCHIN: I’m glad you said that, because I saw him putting the sausage on and it’s not like the pre-browned crumbles that you see.

It was like glops of raw, fresh sausage, and I was like, ‘This is gonna taste amazing’!

Craig: Yes, exactly!

Oh yeah!

GRETCHIN: And that’s what I got…

Craig: Keeping it local.

GRETCHIN: …a big hunk right there!

MMM!

Josh: That’s right.

You can eat with your eyes, but you gotta eat with your mouth too!

Craig: Oh, man!

GRETCHIN: Is that normal that people close their eyes because it’s so good?

There’s just so much going on in this pizza, that’s why I had to close my eyes because I had to taste all the different flavors.

Craig: Exactly.

GRETCHIN: Every time I chew a little bit more, I’m like…

Craig: This is fantastic!

GRETCHIN: Mmm, sausage!

Mmm, sauce!

Mmm, olives!

Mmm, more sausage!

Mmm, tomatoes!

That is amazing.

Josh: Thank you, guys.

GRETCHIN: I’ve had the sausage jalapeno here, which is really excellent, but I think I have a new favorite.

I wasn’t talking about you.

Craig: Aw, man!

GRETCHIN: No, I was.

I totally was!

And the pizza.

Hungry?

Sorry, not sorry.

Get your pizza on at Steve’s Una Pizza, located at 1005 South Saint James Boulevard in Evansville.

