Taste Tuesday: The Steakburger Company

Mall food.

It’s not always the best.

Rubbery pizza or Chinese food that has sat under a heat lamp for who knows how long is usually what you can expect to find when hunger hits while you’re shopping.

Not anymore!

One locally owned eatery has brought fresh and delicious back to Eastland Mall.

And the menu at The Steakburger Company, with a build your own option, is full of surprises!





GRETCHIN: Did you know that such a place existed in the mall?!

Veronica: I did not know that!

GRETCHIN: Real food, locally owned, right here in the mall!

I love that, and they’ve only been opened since December, so…

Veronica: You know how hungry shopping makes you, you know.

GRETCHIN: This is amazing!

This is a queso burger, sort of, it’s called “Steakburger on the Beach”.

Veronica: I’m gonna take my rings off for this.

I’ve been waiting for so long!

GRETCHIN: I know.

Veronica: I haven’t eaten all day, I’ve been saving it for this, and it’s been taking forever!

GRETCHIN: Girl, I’ve got work to do before we start.

You can hear the kids on the carousel in the background.

Can you hear them?

Hand patted, made fresh to order, and you can build your own however you want, or you can order a specialty one like this.

Veronica: Really good!

GRETCHIN: Why has nobody thought of this before?

Chicken on the beach as a burger?!

Veronica: Oh my God.

GRETCHIN: See how drippy all this cheese is?

Veronica: I’m gonna take another bite,

GRETCHIN: I need another…

Attack of the purple onions!

Veronica: Yeah, for real.

GRETCHIN: These are the nacho fries, which means they’re na-cho fries, Veronica.

They my fries!

Veronica: Yeah, we’ll see about that.

I’m gonna fork it, because bite ratio is very important.

GRETCHIN: We always say, “build your bite”.

Veronica: Mmmm!

GRETCHIN: Um-hmm, mmm is right!

Veronica: It reminds me of Taco Night, but with fries.

GRETCHIN: Look how much there is too!

Check this out…I can’t even…

Veronica: Yeah, it’s so heavy!

Be careful.

GRETCHIN: This is their “no carb” burger, your bun is lettuce!

Veronica: It’s bun-less, but you know what?

GRETCHIN: It’s gonna taste just as good…

Veronica: Just as good…well..

GRETCHIN: And this has a nice, grilled pineapple in it, still warm!

Veronica: You ready?

GRETCHIN: I like that!

Veronica: I tell you what!

GRETCHIN: I typically don’t like fruit with my meat at all.

Veronica: I like this!

This has the queso on it like the “Steakburger on the Beach”, and I kinda like this one better.

GRETCHIN: No, I can’t say that I like it better than this, but it does blend with that pineapple more, so brings out more of the flavor.

I mean, you can’t have a burger on the beach and not have “hicken on the beach fries.

it’s that one mexican food thing that you can eat until you about throw up…chicken on the beach, that’s me.

Veronica: I’m into it.

GRETCHIN: This is crazy.

Veronica: Not your average cheese fries.

GRETCHIN: Mm-hmm.

the only way you could make that better is to pour gravy all over it.

Veronica: Perhaps.

And a bunch of queso.

