Taste Tuesday: The Slice

For today’s #TasteTuesday we’re headed to an Evansville institution.

While you can get pizza at The Slice, this isn’t just pizza, it’s something different.

With a menu that changes daily, you’ll be surprised at every visit, and as for your experience?

Your brain may be confused at what you’re tasting, but your mouth will be ecstatic.





GRETCHIN: The Slice has been here forever, and the pizza is why!

You never know what you’re going to get when you walk in the door…

Brian: That’s true.

GRETCHIN: And the best day is Tuesday, because it’s “Experimental Day”, even crazier!

We’re going on a pizza-dventure, y’all!

You ready for this?

Have you seen this craziness?!

This is a corned beef and hash pizza?

Brian: Yes.

GRETCHIN: I’ve never in my life seen a pizza with an egg on it!

Brian: We’ve had a lot of pizza, but we have never had this type of pizza.

Gourmet, super creative!

GRETCHIN: Cornmeal on the crust…

This is breakfast on a pizza, but Irish breakfast or something on a pizza.

I don’t even know how to describe it!

The texture is so cool, it’s all these flavors that you don’t think will go together, but they do!

It’s the magic of this guy…didn’t he graduate from Cornell or something?

Brian: He graduated from Cornell!

I got the Sauerkraut and Bratwurst…

GRETCHIN: Oh my goodness.

Brian: …which is a great meal, is it good on pizza?

This is crazy!

GRETCHIN: I can’t wait for my bite.

Taco pizza, taco ’bout a pizza-dventure!

Brian: I’ve had Taco Pizza here before, it is fantastic!

GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh…messy, spicy, delicious with his fold-able style New York dough and the way he puts cornmeal on it; the fact that he has a stone floor oven…

Whooo!

I got jalapeno right in the back of the throat and it was good and spicy!

Brian: The cornmeal gives it a little bit of a burn on the bottom, which is flavor.

GRETCHIN: Two guesses as to what this is.

It’s hamburger on a pizza!

This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some cool stuff.

I’m gonna go at it from a weird angle so I can get a bite of everything.

Brian: Yeah, I’ve never seen a hamburger on a pizza anywhere.

GRETCHIN: I’ve never even heard of it but I bet it’s good, after all the rest of the stuff we’ve had.

Brian: Haha, I heard a crunch…

GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, this is so good!

It’s so weird, but it…your brain doesn’t even think about it like pizza!

You take a bite?

It’s hamburger!

Crazy, isn’t it?!

Brian: If you told anybody, “We’re gonna get pizza with hamburger meat, lettuce and mustard,” they’d be like, “No way!”

But that works!

Drew: And a bun!

Brian: Yeah, and a bun on top of the pizza.

GRETCHIN: And I love that he doesn’t feel the need to put red sauce all over everything.

It’s a texture thing.

Brian: It is.

GRETCHIN: He makes sure everything goes together.

This is an oriental chicken with soy, sesame, garlic and ginger.

Brian: And this is what bacon and…

GRETCHIN: Habanero.

Brian: Habanero Jelly.

That’s crazy.

I mean, really.

GRETCHIN: It’s like I don’t even know what to say…because my mouth does not understand what’s happening, but my brain is going, “This is so good!’

Brian: This is a good pizza to turn sideways, this is the cornmeal that’s on the bottom and that’s what the result of it is.

That’s why he does that.

GRETCHIN: Y’all always ask me how much food I eat…

Behind the scenes, I don’t normally…today?

None of this will be left.

Drew, you’d better put the camera down so you can get some.

Drew: Yeah!

