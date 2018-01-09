Taste Tuesday: Sara’s Harmony Way

If you’re anything like me, you’re always looking for a great locally owned restaurant.

If you like a laid back, eclectic environment along with some really great comfort food….Sara’s Harmony Way is going to be your new favorite spot!

Gretchin: I love this place!

Ryan: I’m feeling awfully bourg-ie right now.

Gretchin: Really?

Because I think that Sara’s Harmony Way is really eclectic and comfy, and cozy, and inclusive!

They have soups of the day, quiches of the day…

I know you’re excited about that soup.

Ryan: I’m super excited about the soup!

It’s one of my favorite things here.

Gretchin: They have wine by the glass, but it’s $8.50, so you’re better off buying the bottle because they start out at like $11.

Dig into the quiche.

Oooh, so fluffy!

Can you tell how fluffy that is?

I love quiche anyway, but the addition of the leeks with the mushrooms?

Ohhh…just hearty comfort food.

Ryan: Hearty comfort, but it also isn’t going to fill you up too much.

You’re not going to feel slowed down, it’s a very…balanced energy.

15 bean chorizo…chorizo, if you’re not familiar with it, is a Mexican sausage.

Gretchin: Warm going down, because it’s soup, but also a little burst of spiciness right in the back of your cheeks.

Ryan: The chorizo adds a nice little spice to it.

Gretchin: You were spot on, on the soups, man.

Ham and Swiss sliders on pretzel buns…look at how cute these are!

Ding!

Ryan: We are in German country, a good little mustard and ham.

Gretchin: For something so small?

It’s pretty delicious.

Ryan: The pretzel bun was an amazing touch, adds a little more depth to the sandwich.

Gretchin: I need to do this again, it’s my private shame…this is so good.

They have their own bakery here.

Ryan: Sour Cream Coffee Cake…

Gretchin:…and a scone!

Oh my gosh, it’s so crumbly!

I’m trying to break it in half and it is literally falling apart in my hands.

Pinkies up!

Ryan: Pinkies up!

Gretchin: Oh, it’s really soft!

With like a crispy exterior…nice frosting…the craisins give it a little bit of chewiness so it’s definitely going to stick with you.

Ryan: I really like the citrus!

The citrus zest in here adds a nice little burst of…

Gretchin:…lemon-y citrus in your mouth…a nice little tang.

Oh my gosh, look how soft!

Ha!

Now you see how it happens.

It’s not so easy to eat something delicious and then talk, is it?

Sometimes all you can say is, praise!





Sara’a Harmony Way is located at 500 Church Street in New Harmony.

