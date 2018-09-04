Taste Tuesday: Sakura

Hibachi, bento boxes, and sushi…oh my!

Looking to #EatLocal without breaking the bank?

This week we’re taking our taste-buds on a trip to Japan…but our car?…

Is just going to Newburgh.

GRETCHIN: It can be really hard to find great Asian food, I mean because, we are in Indiana.

Did you know that I don’t generally like Crab Rangoon?

It’s like too much dough for too little filling, but theirs is so crisp, and the interior was super cheesy.

Look how big this shrimp is…this is a “shrimp”?

Brian: I’m just listening to you.





GRETCHIN: So crunchy, and yet so soft at the same time.

It’s the tempura and panko bread crumbs mixed together, that’s very different, and I like it!

This looks kind of slimy…

Brian: That is the Seafood Delight, with some shrimp, it’s got a prawn, it’s got some celery, some onion…

This is really, really good.

I know that they probably don’t use butter in this, but it has a little bit of a buttery flavor.

GRETCHIN: The squid has a good flavor.

Brian: It’s actually a little crunchy.

GRETCHIN: It’s a little crunchy, it’s a little chewy, but not like whenever you get that squid and it’s like bubble gum that never ends in your mouth, it’s really good.

And I love the flavor of this, it’s something I can’t quite put my finger on, but very distinct in the back of the throat.

Brian: That would make a “Happy Family”.

GRETCHIN: It sure would!

I see what you did there.

My favorite Japanese food of all time is, aside from sushi, Curry Chicken.

And this looks like a beautiful golden brown curry.

I can already tell that the chicken is very tender.

Mmm, melt in your mouth, make you want to slap your mama!

Brian: Nice and spicy.

GRETCHIN: But not too spicy.

Brian: No, it’s not.

GRETCHIN: Japanese curry isn’t anything like Indian curry, it’s got its own flavor…

Brian: Right.

GRETCHIN:…and the flavor is excellent.

These vegetables are fresh to death!

Brian: And it’s interesting because they have sushi here, and it’s a little bit more of a Japanese-centric menu, but they do have some Chinese dishes on there too.

GRETCHIN: Yeah, and they have 2 rolls for $10 lunch specials, they do appetizers, hibachi, bento boxes, so everything you would expect.

You know me and spicy…Volcano Roll…and you can see just how fresh everything is.

That is to die for!

And I’m very particular about sushi, so you won’t hear me say that very often about very many places.

Now what the heck are we supposed to do with these?

Brian: Fried Shrimp Heads?

You just eat them.

GRETCHIN: Shrimp heads, shrimp heads, roly-poly shrimp heads…I don’t know if I’m gonna say, “eat them up, yum”…I’m kind of…

Brian: Do not play with your food.

GRETCHIN: Not bad.

Brian: I love Fried Shrimp Heads.

GRETCHIN: But I’m still not going to order these.

Hungry now?

Find Sakura at 4833 State Route 261 in Newburgh.

