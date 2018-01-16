Taste Tuesday: The Rooftop

The Downtown area in Evansville has been bouncing back in a big way, and a restaurant has joined the businesses making their home there!

With dishes like the Notorious B&G, biscuits and gravy, sitting alongside Chicken on the Roof, a Mexican dish, and traditional Indian fare like Samosas, The Rooftop has something for every palate.

Gretchin: This place is so pretty!

But what I did not expect was the Indian food.

I was so blown away when I saw it on the menu, I was like, ‘what the what?’!

Ryan: Yeah, that kinda came out of left field a little bit.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Indian food?

Gretchin: I know, right?!

But look at this Buffalo Chicken Sandwich…like, just for scale here…

It’s only nine dollars, and it is massive!

This is like a fifteen dollar burger.

I don’t even know if I can pick it up.

Oh my gosh, okay, okay…

Ryan: You got your work out in already.

Gretchin: First off, take a bite, dude, the chicken is so soft that I didn’t even have to use my teeth.

I feel saucy, but it was worth it!

The buffalo spice can sometimes be a little bit overpowering and way too hot…that’s nice!

And I love the pickles on it, and I’m not much for pickles on a sandwich.

Look at my hands…one bite.

Ryan: I gotta come back to this.

Gretchin: Worth it.

No, no.

We talked about the Indian food, and this is the Butter Chicken Masala which sounds amazing!

This is really thick, it’s almost like Japanese curry, but it has that special Indian flavor where the heat’s good, it’s not too strong, it doesn’t stick around, it’s not oily, doesn’t make you want to scrape it off your tongue and drink a whole bunch of water.

Ryan: The Butter Chicken Masala here at The Rooftop is pretty divine.

Gretchin: A local food reviewer raved about these Samosas, and the thing is, is that I already knew they were good because I was here like the first week they were open.

These stuffed savory pastries are a traditional Indian favorite.

Look how big this Samosa is!

Oh my gosh, did you hear the crisp, and then it just folded into softness?

Ryan: In wintertime it’s just something really hearty and light, you don’t feel guilty for it, but you feel completely full.

Gretchin: What was your favorite?

Because I’m like, yeah, look over there, Ryan.

The Rooftop is located at 112 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Evansville.

They serve breakfast until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, have lunch specials, Tequila Tuesdays with special prices on cocktails, and half off pizzas on Wine Down Wednesdays with wine on special as well!





