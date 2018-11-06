Taste Tuesday: Rockhouse on the River

The first Rockhouse opened in Robards over 20 years ago, and is still going strong, so they knew they had a good thing going and opened a second location a few years ago in the old Wolfe’s tavern in Henderson!

But when they saw the chance to snag the old Unemployment building, they took it and turned it into Rockhouse on the River!

With a simple menu that includes wings, salads, and pizza…Rockhouse on the River is perfect for that picky eater.

GRETCHIN: I love trying out a new place!

This place opened September 25th, and the cool thing is that while you’re eating your lunch or dinner, you can look out and see this really cool view of the river.

Brian: It’s kind of romantic!

GRETCHIN: Nope!

Nope, uh-uh.





Brian: Speaking of the view, when I was really young I saw a hobo fall out of a train car on this bridge across the Ohio.

GRETCHIN: On that note…

I love that this place has a very simple menu with simple food, perfect for the picky eater.

And I know how you are about what he calls, “overgrown menus”.

Brian: And that’s one thing that’s really cool about that, the menu is not huge; it’s very simple.

GRETCHIN: Who puts cheese sauce on cheese bread?

Isn’t that redundant?

Brian: This is 3 types of cheese right here, I think this is cheese overload.

GRETCHIN: I bet it’s not!

Brian: That’s really good!

GRETCHIN: Not an overload, just right.

Mmm!

There’s something sharp in that marinara that I like!

Brian: If that’s their pizza sauce, I would love that because it does have a ton of Italian seasoning in it.

GRETCHIN: Exactly.

And this is the 12 inch cheesy bread and it was only $8.99!

Do you see how much you got for that?

Brian: It’s a good value!

GRETCHIN: Okay…still not down with cheese sauce on cheese bread.

Now that is overload.

These wings look amazingly crispy!

They have mild, hot and seasoned, these are the seasoned, and you get 12 for just $11.95, and they’re a pretty good size!

I’d say that I’d have to share this platter.

Brian: You’re using a fork and knife…

GRETCHIN: I’m trying to be dainty!

Brian: It’s a wing.

I’m just gonna do this caveman style and just tear into it.

GRETCHIN: Okay, I’ll be right behind you.

Ooh, I heard that crunch!

Brian: There’s a ton of meat on these.

GRETCHIN: Look at this…

Brian: And this has got some spice to it!

GRETCHIN:…this is half the wing!

Brian: This place actually has a ton of history to it.

Look at that cheese!

GRETCHIN: One of 2 places, that I personally know of, that carry legit stroms!

Not that “grinder” that they try to pass off as a stromboli, you’re wrong for that.

And they make their own dough every day, wooh!

I’m so excited for this.

Brian: And look at all the seasoning on that too.

GRETCHIN: Oh, I know, did you see that?

This is their regular, and it’s only $8.25.

They’re not that much more expensive than that for like the “All Meat” and others.

Brian: You get the filler here?

GRETCHIN: I’m losing…

Brian: It smells good!

GRETCHIN: Mm-hmm.

Brian: And it’s got a ton of filling, but it’s light and airy inside this bread.

GRETCHIN: They’ve clearly drizzled it with butter or olive oil.

I like my stromboli bread a little on the greasy side, it’s pizza after all!

It’s amazing, that’s what it is.

Brian: I like that.

GRETCHIN: This is good!

Did you see how crisp this bell pepper was, even after being cooked?

Brian: How’d you get a bell pepper?

GRETCHIN: So you have the smushy, melty cheese, you have the sharp pepperoni, and then unexpectedly with this “fluffy” dough, you have this crunch of the vegetables right there.

So good.

Brian: And all this meat!

GRETCHIN: (to stromboli) I love you.

Thank you.

Find Rockhouse on the River at 212 North Water Street in Henderson.

They have interesting apps like Corn Nuggets and Jalapeno Potato Spuds, fresh salads like the Buffalo Chicken Salad, sandwiches, and of course pizzas and legit strombolis.

