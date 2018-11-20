Taste Tuesday: Roca Bar of Evansville

Ever wonder where tavern pizza originated in Evansville?

Here’s a hint, the place was a gambling emporium back in the 40’s.

In fact, it housed a bookie operation upstairs and dice and cards downstairs, but became a full restaurant when gambling was outlawed.

It’s Roca Bar of Evansville, the city’s original location for pizza, wings, cold beer and a warm, inviting, authentic atmosphere.

Prepare to salivate as we head to Roca Bar for a taste of their delicious offerings.





GRETCHIN: I feel like a true Evansvillian, sitting in a Roca Bar!

This place has been open for 75 years, it was the first place to ever have pizza in Evansville, and it must be good since it’s still going strong since 1943.

They make their own sauce, their own dough, their own Italian dressing, and…

Brian: Their own sausage.

GRETCHIN: …their own sausage, that’s so crazy!

Brian: They’re serious about it.

This is seriously an institution.

GRETCHIN: Now there’s some debate on whether pizza cut into squares tastes differently than if it’s cut in a pie shape, and I say when it’s tavern style pizza it really has to be cut into squares.

Brian: It does.

GRETCHIN: And you can see how fresh these tomatoes and these vegetables all are.

They’re still a little bit glossy, so they’re gonna be crunchy!

Brian: Oh yeah, this is beautiful!

GRETCHIN: This is their “Round the World”, which is kind of like a “Supreme”.

Their 9 in. is $13, but you can go all the way and get the 16 in. for $24.50…not bad at all.

Brian: This would feed a family, easily.

GRETCHIN: I love the crispy tavern style crust, and the sauce is not too crazy.

Sometimes people get a little bit creative and go too crazy with the sauce; this is nice and mild where you can really taste all the toppings.

I honestly had never heard of tavern style pizza until Evansville, and I guess that now that I’ve been here, they can say that they’re the ones who started the craze.

Their wings are $8 for 6, but they have $.50 wing Tuesdays, and I don’t know if you can tell, but these are a pretty good size!

We’ve got “hot” and “bbq”, I’m gonna go for the hot.

Cheers!

Brian: Ting!

Brian: A lot of flavor!

And this BBQ, you’ll have to try this, but this tastes like BBQ chicken that you would make at home on your grill.

The sauce is not canned, not sugary.

GRETCHIN: And this is spicy, but not that hot, I’m not sweating.

Nice and juicy, lots of meat.

Brian: Yeah, these are great.

GRETCHIN: This is their Roca-boli, it’s sausage, cheese sauce, pepper and onion on fresh baked bread.

You can get a half for $6, or a whole for $11.

You can hear the vegetables crunching.

Brian: Oh yeah, the onions and green peppers…there’s a great amount of toppings.

GRETCHIN: So soft that it actually kind of sticks to your teeth while it’s holding all the fillings in.

I love this sauce!

And they say they make their own sausage, that’s why it’s so good.

(Lady & the Tramp-ing it with spaghetti)

GRETCHIN: Nope.

Drew: And cut!

GRETCHIN: Hahahaha!

I was gonna say, “Nope”!

Find the original Roca Bar at 1618 South Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.

If you’re on a salad kick, we tried their Roca Bar Italian Salad, and?

Amazing!

Like a pizza transformed itself into something healthy.

