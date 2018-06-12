Taste Tuesday: River Kitty Cat Café

When River Kitty Cat Cafe opened, all anyone could talk about was the adorable adopt-ables on display, but they have food!

So not only can you wind down from a stressful day, or take a quick noon break by snuggling the kitty cats, you can grab something fast, fresh, home-made, and delicious.

GRETCHIN: Cheers, my friend, it has been too long.

Nancy: It has been.

So good to see you!

GRETCHIN: It’s got to be amazing that you just had over a hundred cats adopted.

Nancy: I know.

GRETCHIN: You’ve got kids in here playing with cats.

Nancy: I love that!





They came in and they wanted an hour in the Cat Room.

GRETCHIN: Straight to the cats!

Nancy: Straight to the cats.

GRETCHIN: And yet you are a café, which means you have…food!

Nancy: We have food!

GRETCHIN: Right on!

Nancy: That is a Tuna Salad, and we do make all of our salads right here in house.

We start from scratch and make it all.

GRETCHIN: I didn’t expect Nancy Drake to scrape something out of a bowl and then pass it off as her own.

Nancy: That is a yogurt based Tuna Salad.

GRETCHIN: Oh, so instead of mayonnaise!

Nancy: Instead of mayonnaise.

GRETCHIN: Much healthier for you.

Nancy: There are capers in that, there are walnuts in that, I mean it’s a delightful taste.

GRETCHIN: I don’t think I’ve ever had a tuna salad with capers and walnuts in it.

Nancy: I know.

GRETCHIN: That’s fancy!

Nancy: I know.

Very fancy.

GRETCHIN: Trust this woman to fancy up tuna salad.

But it’s fast and it’s fresh, which is perfect for Downtown!

You can relieve your stress from the work day…

Nancy: Absolutely!

GRETCHIN: …by hanging out with the cats, and then have a quick, fast, fresh lunch.

Oh, girl, that is good!

Nancy: And you have one of the two chicken salads, and that’s the Curry Chicken Salad.

That is chopped, white breast meat, of course, and there are almonds in that, it is wonderful!

GRETCHIN: OOH!

Nancy: Curry, there’s some fresh squeezed lemon in there.

GRETCHIN: I’m building my bite, in case you didn’t notice.

Nancy: Of course!

GRETCHIN: So I get a little bit of everything.

Nancy: Of course.

Those are multi-grain crackers, they’re gluten free.

GRETCHIN: Oh!

Nancy: We try to have a little something for everyone here.

GRETCHIN: Oh, that curry is spectacular!

And it’s not “curry in your face”, it’s just a light, little Indian type of curry, not spicy, not crazy.

I like this chicken!

Nancy: I’m glad you like it.

GRETCHIN: That’s some nice chicken right there.

Nancy: From the beginning, we decided we would not cook.

We make our salads together, we do smoothies, we have wonderful smoothies!

GRETCHIN: And what people are going to be the most excited about is…?

They also have wine and beer.

Nancy: Yes, we do.

GRETCHIN: Cheers to the River Kitty Café.

Nancy: Absolutely.

River Kitty Cat Café is located on Main Street here in Evansville.

And for those of you who are allergic to cats, like I am, I had zero trouble while I was there.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments