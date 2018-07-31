Taste Tuesday: The Red Fez

We all know that the Hadi Shriners selflessly serve their community, bring the circus to town, and throw one heck of a week long party, but did you know that their temple here in Evansville is notorious among its members for the down home comfort fare?

For this week’s #TasteTuesday, we’re taking you along to sample some of the delicious-ness at The Red Fez Restaurant & Bar.

GRETCHIN: A lot of people are under the impression that you have to be a Shriner to eat here, even though there’s a giant sign outside that says “open to the public”.

Brian: I thought the exact same thing.

I thought that you had to be in the Shrine, basically, to come and eat so…

GRETCHIN: To eat good food?

No.

How heartless would that be if you had to be a Shriner to eat good food?

They have specials Monday and Tuesday, but what we’re trying is their buffet!

We have…





Brian: I think we have everything they offer.

GRETCHIN: We have all the good stuffs.

I’m going with a side dish first, because this corn looks incredibly fresh and delicious.

Brian: I know.

I’ve nibbled on a couple of things.

You get mad at me, but I want to taste it first!

GRETCHIN: Mmmm!

It is fresh and delicious!

Brian: And you don’t see the green peppers and onions in too many people’s corn.

GRETCHIN: But I like it because it gives it a little bit more of an extra crunch, and a little bit more of a kick!

Brian: The Red Fez, it’s not fancy, it’s just really down home, Midwest home cooking.

GRETCHIN: It’s casual cooking on a higher level.

Brian: Yes!

GRETCHIN: And these mashed potatoes are 100% real mashed potatoes!

Ooh, and you can tell too.

He said he made the gravy spicy, and I like that!

I went back for bite 2.

And you know, you can ruin mac and cheese.

Brian: It’s not runny at all, which is nice.

GRETCHIN: Oooh, creamy delicious!

I could just eat the sides, just mash them all on a sandwich like you do at Thanksgiving.

Brian: We’ve got a Reuben!

GRETCHIN: They are fairly notorious for their fish, people rave about it.

Look how flaky and tender.

Brian: Well, and that’s a big thing around here too because everybody’s like, “Who’s got the best catfish?”

GRETCHIN: Did you hear that?

What’s this seasoning?

I like that!

It’s a little…spicy.

Brian: Cornmeal.

GRETCHIN: (to Chef) Can you tell us?

Chef: No, I can’t tell you.

Brian: It’s proprietary. Sorry.

Chef: Unless you want to come work part time…I’ll hook you up.

GRETCHIN: No!

But I’ll eat part time, does that count?

Brian: That’s really good, nice and crisp.

GRETCHIN: Now I know why they’re famous for it.

That, and their fried chicken.

I can already feel how crispy this is.

Brian: It’s crispy, great seasoning.

GRETCHIN: This tastes like it was deep fried in a skillet in Texas.

Chef: Hopefully it’s juicy too.

Brian: Oh my gosh, yeah!

GRETCHIN: It is!

Super juicy.

My favorite sandwich in the world…look how big, and just sloppy it is…everything a Reuben should be.

And when you smell it, the sauerkraut is not overpowering.

It’s not like, boom, in your face sauerkraut.

Brian: It’s really good.

GRETCHIN: Hello, Reuben sandwich, I love you.

I think it loves me back.

Their catfish and fried chicken are hands down some of the best I’ve had here.

And they also have special dinners on first Fridays…which is coming up!

