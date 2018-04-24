Taste Tuesday: Pizza Chef of Newburgh, Indiana

Where can you grab a quick bite to eat, or celebrate a local sports victory, host a party, or even watch the game on a big screen TV?

Pizza Chef of Newburgh, Indiana, is an area tradition, and we’re trying some of the newest menu items!

GRETCHIN: This place is one of those throw-back pizza joints.

You know like that place where you would go after you won your little league softball game.

And I love that there’s an arcade in there, so when you’re waiting for your food, the little ones, or like me, can go play because we’re impatient.

What I did was pick everything random off the menu that I had not seen, that caught my eye, and the first thing is this “Fireball”.

Buffalo sauce, topped with 3 cheese blend, fried chicken pieces, chopped onions, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese and finished off with more buffalo sauce, what?!

See the fried chicken piece on there?

Crazy.

Brian: That’s actually really good though.

GRETCHIN: It’s got a lot of good flavor in this pizza!

I love the crispy nature of the crust, real cracker thin though, it’s not too much.

It almost can’t hold the toppings on it, because it’s so crispy.

Then this burger, “The Bailey”, $8.75 for an 8oz. burger on a toasted bun topped with, get this, sriracha bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon crumbles, and sautéed onions.

Waaaaah!

Look how big that is.

Brian: What’s the first thing that hit you when you bit into it?

GRETCHIN: The cheese, and then the sriracha mayo, but it’s not overpowering.

That’s gotta be hands down one of the best, simplest burgers I’ve had in a while!

That patty is crazy thick, very soft, seasoned just right…

Brian: And the bacon is what got me.

That’s my water!

She always steals everything.

GRETCHIN: I know, like your thunder.

Ha!

This is the new “Miles Sweet Heat”, and the 6 inch is $7.49, so this 12 inch is $10.99, which is not bad when you see how big this is.

What is this I’m seeing right here?

This looks like a pineapple.

Brian: Lots of jalapeño, that is a pineapple piece.

GRETCHIN: Hmmm.

Brian: The chicken is really sweet too, the sauce on it.

GRETCHIN: I’m not really sure what I think about that.

I like it, but, there’s a lot going on there.

Brian: It’s good, but there’s a lot going on, like you said.

There’s a lot of…

GRETCHIN: …a lot of flavor layers.

Brian: …different flavors.

GRETCHIN: I like this!

Drew, trade out and see what you think.

And?

Drew: Very good balance of sweet and heat there.

Whoah!

Brian: I don’t think I’ve seen anything like that on anybody else’s menu in town.

GRETCHIN: Me either, that’s why it caught my eye.



Pizza Chef is located at 4938 Old IN 261 in Newburgh, they also have a big salad bar and buffet with pizza, pasta, and desserts!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments