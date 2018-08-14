Taste Tuesday: Philly Grill

They’ve got their philly game on lock, they’d better, it’s in their name!

But Philly Grill also serves hot dogs, wings, wraps, and gyros!

We sample a few of their popular items for today’s #TasteTuesday, and even build our own philly cheesesteak.

GRETCHIN: I Have driven past this place a bunch of times, never eaten here, I’m excited because I hear that phillies are what they do.

So it better be good!

But also, did you know that they have salads, wraps…

Brian: They have a pretty nice menu, actually, nice choices.

GRETCHIN: …and wings!

This is their melted cheese.

Brian: The Whiz.

GRETCHIN: You want one side, and me the other?





Brian: Heck yeah!

GRETCHIN: This is a foot long hot dog, and all their hot dogs are Nathan’s, so they spend the money for the good stuff!

Brian: Oh yeah!

Very, very high quality.

GRETCHIN: Are we gonna “Lady and theTtramp” it?

Brian: Yeah, that’s fine.

And Amoroso’s Bread, they use that on all of their dishes.

GRETCHIN: Oh!

And I heard that it’s not a legit philly unless you use that bread.

Mmm, that is a good hot dog!

Brian: The cheese…it’s so different.

GRETCHIN: I wouldn’t normally ask for cheese on a hot dog, but that actually works!

Brian: Yeah, it really does.

It’s good!

GRETCHIN: I’m not gonna lie, I’m not a “fancy” girl, I love hot dogs.

Brian: I’m gonna dip a fry in it.

I want to try this gyro.

GRETCHIN: There aren’t many places in town that have gyros, and theirs is shipped in specifically, and it is the actual lamb and beef ground together.

I’ll let you have the first bite, that way you can get it started, and I can get into the meat of it.

Haha!

See what I did there?

“Meat of it”…

They have lunch specials from 11-3, and then they have Buy One Get One Mondays, Two for $20 Tuesdays, Wild Wing Wednesdays.

Steals and deals, gotta love them!

Look how fat this sucker is!

Brian: And you haven’t tried that yet, but there’s nothing overpowering, the meat is kind of the star of the show, though.

That really stands out!

GRETCHIN: Oh, you’re not playing.

It’s all good, but the meat is the best part!

You can tell, it’s so soft and buttery, and you can taste the freshness.

We got peppers and mushrooms on ours (philly cheesesteak), I couldn’t finish this by myself.

This would be lunch and dinner.

Brian: Or you could share…

What do you think?

GRETCHIN: Is that jalapeno?

Mmm!

Brian: Let’s see.

GRETCHIN: I Don’t think I’ve ever had jalapenos on a philly cheesesteak before.

Give me that!

Want a bite, Drew?

Right?!

Drew: Mmmmm!

GRETCHIN: So much happening there.

Drew: Mmm.

Brian: That’s exactly what I was gonna say.

Drew: Mmm, mmm!

Philly grill is on Evansville’s north side, right off of 41, and today is 2 for $20 Tuesday!

I love that you can build your own philly, what would you put on yours?

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments