Taste Tuesday : PG

Every week I take you for a taste of a locally owned restaurant for #TasteTuesday.

This week is special as I’m taking you inside my all time favorite place to RELAX.

PG is a super chill, eclectic art gallery, slash all ages venue (you read that right), slash farm to table café.





You can’t miss PG, it’s that rad purple building on Franklin Street!

I want to THANK local Hip Hop Artist Cas One for allowing me to use his music in this story.

PG was the first place I saw him perform, and I’ve been a Fan ever since.

