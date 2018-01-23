Taste Tuesday: Mikato Steak and Sushi

From bulgogi to sushi, hot stone bowl to hibachi, Mikato Steak and Sushi offers a taste of Asia, just over the bridge in Owensboro.

With traditional Japanese dishes, and a Korean dining experience, you, and your taste buds will be transported to another world!

Gretchin: Hopefully we don’t run out of battery life…

Yeah, get a shot of that plate.

Drew: definitely.

Gretchin: this place almost makes me feel like I’m back in Korea, which makes me so happy!

Now, I usually use chopsticks, but I’m trying to get a bite with everything on it.

Yoo: Put the sauce on it.

Gretchin: See?

Yes, I do…that’s some service right there.

That beef…

Ryan: How is it?

Gretchin: So good.

And when you get a bite of everything, and you mix it all up with the sauce?

Excellent.

You’re gonna wish you had gone to Korea with us.

Ryan: I already do wish I could have gone to Korea with you.

Gretchin: And now you know why I came back fat.

Ryan: Very fresh flavors, very warm flavors too.

Yoo: Tuna and cream cheese.

Gretchin: Mmmm!

Ryan: Tuna stuffed jalapeno…

Gretchin: That’s crazy.

Ryan: I’m going to have a hard time having conversation with this because this is my favorite food, and we have so much of it on the table, my eyes are just kind of going from each plate to plate.

I love how you stick the finger up, she’s got a little mustache right there.

Gretchin: It was good.

However, the sushi rice is a little sweeter than I’m used to, and not the rice vinegar taste.

I still liked it, but expect it to be a different kind of rice.

Ryan: Super fresh!

Gretchin: I can’t…even with this.

This reminds me of Korea!

Hot.

That meat is gonna fall apart in your mouth.

Ryan: Is it?

Gretchin: Mm-hm.

And the marinade reminds me more of like a Korean-Japanese fusion.

That was like butter!

Ryan: Completely melted, exactly.

You took the words right out of my mouth.

Gretchin: Like butter.

Ryan: Straight like butter!



Gretchin: Oh!

I forgot about the galbi.

We put this on here?

Ryan: Galbi is traditional Korean barbecue shortribs, they cook it right in front of you.

And what they did was wrapped it in a little radish there for you too, didn’t they?

Gretchin: Mmm-hm.

Ryan: Is it poor manners, etiquette to just grab it off the stove with my chopsticks?

Gretchin: No.

That’s what everybody does.

Ryan: Cool.

You’re going to remind me every chance you get that I did not go to Korea.

Gretchin: Rubbing it in, rubbing it in.

Ryan: Just wait until we start doing pizza and pasta, and i can remind you how you did not got to Italy with me.

Gretchin: I’ve been there.

We’re done.

Mikato Steak and Sushi is located at 3500 Villa Point in Owensboro.

They also have hibachi and lunch “box” specials!

