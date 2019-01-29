Taste Tuesday: Metzger’s Tavern

What was once a working-class east end stag bar in Henderson, Kentucky has been revamped into a tavern that serves everyone.

Metzger’s Tavern promises a neighborhood bar experience in the oldest, continuing operating tavern in Kentucky!

With a simple, but creative menu, and super friendly staff, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you walk in the door.





GRETCHIN: I love that this place is still open, it got slightly revamped to make it a little more modern.

New owner, new chef…

Craig: Yep!

GRETCHIN: …new menu.

They have their regular bar menu, but they also have specials like these Korean Tacos!

Craig: Yeah, I was really turned on by those because I saw it on the board as I walked into the back and I was like I definitely have to get some!

Both: Cheers!

GRETCHIN: Okay, now that is Korean beef!

I was a little skeptical, because you know we’ve been to Korea.

Craig: That is great!

Once we’re done with this, I’m gonna order another round.

GRETCHIN: You saw me take another bite!

That tells you something.

Drew works at Gangnam, so we’re gonna ask Drew.

Drew: I make this stuff every single day, so let’s see.

GRETCHIN: Spicy goodness!

And the beef is so tender…totally goes with the radishes.

Craig: Get in there.

GRETCHIN: And the sauce?

Muah!

So good.

Drew: Mm-hmm!

GRETCHIN: It is, right?

I was on point, I know my Korean food.

That is awesome!

Craig: I tell you what!

GRETCHIN: You know it’s bad when you almost curse when you eat something good.

Craig: I know, right?!

GRETCHIN: This is so good you’re like, ‘oops’, catch yourself.

Craig: Do you curse or moan?

Depends on how good the food is.

GRETCHIN: This is another one of their specials, it’s a bacon grilled cheese cheeseburger.

Craig: Right.

GRETCHIN: In case you didn’t know what that was, it’s a grilled cheese…

Craig: With a burger in the middle!

GRETCHIN: Waaah!

The burger angels sing.

Craig: Fantastic!

GRETCHIN: Now the most expensive thing on the menu is $10, and that’s generally the specials.

Craig: They still hold all the same traditions that they had when they opened way back in the day, and I know this building is what, over 150 years old?

It is eating in a Time Capsule!

GRETCHIN: It is!

Exactly!

That’s what I was looking for.

Craig: You missed me, didn’t you?

GRETCHIN: Uh-huh.

I had to unhinge my jaw to get a bite of that.

Craig: Dude, that’s great.

GRETCHIN: We’ve been doing grilled cheese wrong all these years.

Craig: Mm-hmm.

Want to know a secret to the best grilled cheese?

Stuff a burger in it.

GRETCHIN: Especially one that is seasoned like that!

Super soft bread, amazing cheese, and I don’t normally say that.

Craig: Oh yeah, dude!

GRETCHIN: Great patty, this was worth the ten bucks!

Craig: Oh yeah, for sure.

Are we getting on this dog?

That’s not a regular dog.

GRETCHIN: This is a Cajun dog.

Craig: Let’s get a little peek-a-boo.

He said this was topped with his own recipe of beer cheese and caramelized onions too.

GRETCHIN: It’s so messy, though.

Like, it’s trying to get away from me.

Craig: I mean, the messier the better, right?

GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, that Cajun dog…oh my gosh.

Isn’t that some spicy goodness?

Not too spicy.

And the caramelized onions give it a strange, sweet-savory flavor, and takes away some of the kick.

But it’s still really good!

I mean…from a dog, dawg.

Craig: Right?

I don’t even need a napkin!

I do…but I don’t want it.

Hungry for some creative tavern fare?

Find Metzger’s Tavern at 1000 Powell Street in Henderson.

Bonus, they also serve breakfast in the mornings, and I hear it’s delicious!

