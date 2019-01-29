Taste Tuesday: Metzger’s Tavern

What was once a working-class east end stag bar in Henderson, Kentucky has been revamped into a tavern that serves everyone.
Metzger’s Tavern promises a neighborhood bar experience in the oldest, continuing operating tavern in Kentucky!
With a simple, but creative menu, and super friendly staff, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you walk in the door.
GRETCHIN: I love that this place is still open, it got slightly revamped to make it a little more modern.
New owner, new chef…
Craig: Yep!
GRETCHIN: …new menu.
They have their regular bar menu, but they also have specials like these Korean Tacos!
Craig: Yeah, I was really turned on by those because I saw it on the board as I walked into the back and I was like I definitely have to get some!
Both: Cheers!
GRETCHIN: Okay, now that is Korean beef!
I was a little skeptical, because you know we’ve been to Korea.
Craig: That is great!
Once we’re done with this, I’m gonna order another round.
GRETCHIN: You saw me take another bite!
That tells you something.
Drew works at Gangnam, so we’re gonna ask Drew.
Drew: I make this stuff every single day, so let’s see.
GRETCHIN: Spicy goodness!
And the beef is so tender…totally goes with the radishes.
Craig: Get in there.
GRETCHIN: And the sauce?
Muah!
So good.
Drew: Mm-hmm!
GRETCHIN: It is, right?
I was on point, I know my Korean food.
That is awesome!
Craig: I tell you what!
GRETCHIN: You know it’s bad when you almost curse when you eat something good.
Craig: I know, right?!
GRETCHIN: This is so good you’re like, ‘oops’, catch yourself.
Craig: Do you curse or moan?
Depends on how good the food is.
GRETCHIN: This is another one of their specials, it’s a bacon grilled cheese cheeseburger.
Craig: Right.
GRETCHIN: In case you didn’t know what that was, it’s a grilled cheese…
Craig: With a burger in the middle!
GRETCHIN: Waaah!
The burger angels sing.
Craig: Fantastic!
GRETCHIN: Now the most expensive thing on the menu is $10, and that’s generally the specials.
Craig: They still hold all the same traditions that they had when they opened way back in the day, and I know this building is what, over 150 years old?
It is eating in a Time Capsule!
GRETCHIN: It is!
Exactly!
That’s what I was looking for.
Craig: You missed me, didn’t you?
GRETCHIN: Uh-huh.
I had to unhinge my jaw to get a bite of that.
Craig: Dude, that’s great.
GRETCHIN: We’ve been doing grilled cheese wrong all these years.
Craig: Mm-hmm.
Want to know a secret to the best grilled cheese?
Stuff a burger in it.
GRETCHIN: Especially one that is seasoned like that!
Super soft bread, amazing cheese, and I don’t normally say that.
Craig: Oh yeah, dude!
GRETCHIN: Great patty, this was worth the ten bucks!
Craig: Oh yeah, for sure.
Are we getting on this dog?
That’s not a regular dog.
GRETCHIN: This is a Cajun dog.
Craig: Let’s get a little peek-a-boo.
He said this was topped with his own recipe of beer cheese and caramelized onions too.
GRETCHIN: It’s so messy, though.
Like, it’s trying to get away from me.
Craig: I mean, the messier the better, right?
GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, that Cajun dog…oh my gosh.
Isn’t that some spicy goodness?
Not too spicy.
And the caramelized onions give it a strange, sweet-savory flavor, and takes away some of the kick.
But it’s still really good!
I mean…from a dog, dawg.
Craig: Right?
I don’t even need a napkin!
I do…but I don’t want it.
Hungry for some creative tavern fare?
Find Metzger’s Tavern at 1000 Powell Street in Henderson.
Bonus, they also serve breakfast in the mornings, and I hear it’s delicious!
