Taste Tuesday: Mary Scott’s Kitchen

This week’s Taste Tuesday has us taking the quick trip to historic New Harmony!

What happens when a professional chef and a restaurateur leave a successful spot in Nashville to open up a new place in a small community that isn’t generally known for change?

Let’s take a taste of MaryScotts Kitchen kitchen.

This place has only been open about two months, but everything they make is fresh.

They don’t have a big freezer…all that’s in it is ice cream, as it should be…they don’t have a microwave at all.

The other thing is, they have daily soup specials!

They don’t even know what they’re going to make until they get here, that’s how fresh it is.

They also make their sauces handmade right there in the kitchen, isn’t that amazing?

They don’t talk down to kids.

Their menu for kids is the same exact menu, one menu for everybody.

But the portions are smaller, and it’s half price.





