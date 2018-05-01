Taste Tuesday: Mary & Martha’s Place

What happens when an ex parole officer and her friend decide to open a restaurant?

Southern fried magic!

With Caribbean, Cajun, and Southern dishes ripped from family recipes, this cooked to order restaurant is worth the wait.

Gretchin: Shelby’s been talking about this place, every week it’s like, “Gretchin have you been to Mary and Martha’s? Have you been to Mary and Martha’s yet? Why haven’t you been to Mary and Martha’s?”

So…I’m at Mary and Martha’s.

Shelby: We’re here!

Gretchin: It smells like Sunday dinners at Mama’s house, doesn’t it?

Shelby: I haven’t tried this yet.

Gretchin: Salmon…

Shelby: …croquettes.

Gretchin: Salmon Croquettes.

And I don’t know anywhere else in town that serves these.

I love the seasoning they use in there, and the fresh onion and vegetables.

Shelby: That’s some good flavor!

This is what I’ve been talking about though, the Shrimp and Grits.

Gretchin: She’s like, “Moving on, I’m done with the croquettes”, but I want to say that they’re crispy on the outside, but nice and fleshy on the inside.

They’ll stick with you for sure.

Shelby: It’s a good flavor.

These are the best Shrimp and Grits I’ve ever had!

I do want to point out, they’re not skimping on all the food, there, you see?

Gretchin: Shrimp, andouille sausage, mushrooms, and you can get a half order for eight dollars…this is a half order?!

Shelby: Mm-hmm.

Gretchin: There’s too much going on in there!

Shelby: It’s thick and it’ll fill you up!

I love it.

Gretchin: Every little chomp is a different flavor, and then that spice hits you right in the back of the throat, but it’s not too much; it’s not super hot.

Shelby: What do you think about the grits too?

Gretchin: Creamy and cheesy in the best way!

I love all the grease on top, that’s how I know it’s southern food.

Shelby: Mix it in, mix it in.

Shelby and Gretchin: Mmmmmm.

Gretchin: Okay, I’m super excited about this po boy.

Ten bucks!

This is southern hospitality at its finest.

Shelby: Oooh, okay!

Gretchin: I love the breading that the fish is in.

Sometimes you can get catfish that is super crunchy, there’s nothing wrong with that, but this is very soft, very cornmeal-y…

Shelby: Cornmeal-y…okay…

Gretchin: That’s a word.

Shelby: It’s really good!

Gretchin: And it’s a little spicy too, which you know that’s my jam because we are southerners, we like spicy food.

Shelby: Are you gonna go for the Ox Tails?

Gretchin: I am!

But they’re not actually ox tails.

Shelby: These are like a lot of family recipes; it’s Auntie’s recipe here, Grandma’s recipe here, Mom’s recipe here.

Gretchin: Nice, thick gravy.

Shelby: Uh oh, Gretchin went ahead and already tried it and what did you…

Gretchin: Oooh!

Falls apart right up in your mouth!

Shelby: Okay.

Gretchin: Just melts in your mouth.

And something, that gravy, something indescribable, some sort of cajun spicy seasoning.

Who’s that over there?





Looking for Mary & Martha’s Place?

It can be a bit tricky, since it’s listed incorrectly online.

Find them at Morgan and I-69, right by White Castle.

Be pleasantly surprised by the daily specials, snag some sweet cornbread, they make the best strawberry lemonade and home-made hibiscus tea.

And it’s Mardi Gras year round there as you can order shrimp, crawfish, or even crab boils!

