Taste Tuesday : Marx Barbecue

Whenever anyone says, “It’s an Evansville tradition”, I feel obligated to find out why.

So when Craig told me that he made regular visits to Marx Barbecue, I decided that I had to sample some for myself.

As a Southerner, I typically avoid barbecue joints here as they don’t generally stack up to what I’m used to.



Marx pulled out some of their best sellers for us to try, like the Pork Grenade and their ribs!

Marx Madness starts tomorrow with several of their popular menu items on sale during the month of March!

