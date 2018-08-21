Taste Tuesday: Marigold Bar

Marigold Bar is known for their wildly popular karaoke nights, and their ice cold drinks (with great pours), but this amazing little dive has some of the best down-home comfort food around!

With daily specials like Meatloaf Monday and Fried Chicken Friday, you’re gonna want to hit up Marigold after you see this…

GRETCHIN: This place looks totally different in the daytime, I’ve sang a lot of bad karaoke here.

Brian: This is just your “dive bar”…

GRETCHIN: But that’s my jam!

I love a great dive bar, and when they have good food?

Man…





Do you see how big this is?

It’s like as big as my face.

And how thick it is?

As thick as my finger.

This is crazy.

Oh my gosh, that’s actually really good!

Where do they get their bologna from?

Brian: I don’t know.

It’s nice and Thick cut, really juicy.

Gretchin: I love the spices that are on it!

I was just expecting like Oscar Meyer bologna, it is not that at all.

Brian: Oh no, they use high quality food.

GRETCHIN: Any place that has deviled eggs is my friend.

Brian: They’re awesome.

GRETCHIN: Just like church potluck.

In your face, in your face.

Ew, now I have your slobber on me.

Look at this crispy, crispy bacon…now watch…

I love this.

I love a good BLT too, and you don’t have to fancy it up with avocado or anything for me, just give me a real nice BLT, and I’m a happy girl.

Whoo, drippy!

Brian: Tomato juice.

GRETCHIN: Did you see how difficult it was for me to get my mouth around that entire sandwich?

Mmm!

That bacon is just right on time, and I love when people do the potatoes instead of fries.

Perfect complement, and I can tell these are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.

Brian: It’s fantastic.

GRETCHIN: Oooh, I like these too!

Give me these over fries any day of the week.

And what is this hot mess we have over here?

Brian: That’s actually the lunch special today, that’s their baked pork chop…

GRETCHIN: Oooh, they have lunch specials?

Brian: Oh yeah, every day.

GRETCHIN: Okay, what is this?

CHIPS?

Brian; They crumble chips on it and bake it in the oven.

GRETCHIN: That sounds like something I would make after a few too many whiskeys.

I was expecting that to be a little dry, but it’s not at all!

It’s super juicy and not chewy at all.

I love the addition of the chips on top!

Stupid, but I love it!

Brian: It’s different!

Who else has a baked pork chop with chips on it?

It’s just down home, country neighborhood cooking.

GRETCHIN: I’m sold.

Did you try that burger yet?

See?

The struggle is real.

Brian: Oh my gosh, try that.

GRETCHIN: Don’t you love a good bar burger, especially after you’ve been drinking and singing, and you just need something to soak it up.

Brian: That’s a good burger.

GRETCHIN: That was good!

Seasoned perfectly, not anything fancy, just a good old hamburger to help you soak it up, and keep partying.

Marigold Bar is located at 2112 South Weinbach in Evansville.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments