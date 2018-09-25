Taste Tuesday: Maidens Brewery & Pub

Maiden’s Brewery and Pub opened up to rave reviews…why?

It’s gastropub dining at its finest, with a menu so crazy it includes: Asian, Cajun, stuff from the UK and America!

This full service family friendly restaurant specializes in phenomenally creative pub fare and award winning, brewed on the premises beer.

Want to take a taste?

Sources say, “yes”.

GRETCHIN: What do you think of when you hear the word, “gastropub”?

Because for me, I think, “fancy bar food”!

Brian: For some reason, I think “England”, I don’t know why but that comes to mind like an Irish pub, English pub…

GRETCHIN: Maybe because we have a Scotch Egg.

Check this out, it’s a hard boiled egg, fried in bread crumbs and sausage, now that is breakfast!





Brian: This is a dish from the UK.

GRETCHIN: Mm-hm.

They have all kinds of food here!

They have Asian, Cajun, stuff from the UK, American staples…

Oh, it’s so good.

No wonder everybody raves about the scotch egg, that’s all anybody ever talks about.

Brian: The horseradish just adds so much to it, and that sausage, and the crunch, and the soft hard boiled egg in the middle…oh my gosh.

GRETCHIN: It’s just a lot of things going on at once.

It’s like breakfast, if breakfast was dinner…so, brinner.

And they have Étouffée!

We got it with the crawfish, and you know what else?

The most expensive thing on the menu is fifteen dollars!

The steak tip bowl.

Brian: Yeah, that’s great!

GRETCHIN: So it’s all this great food, but not expensive at all.

And this looks like Étouffée is supposed to look.

Brian: The roux is amazing.

GRETCHIN: It’s thick like it’s supposed to be, instead of it being like vegetable stock.

It’s actually thick, it’s got the right amount of spice to it, it’s got that Cajun kick that’s not too much, and the crawfish just sets it all off.

Brian: It’s just a little bit sweet, you know, flavor to that, and you’re from the South…so I’ll give you a pop quiz…

GRETCHIN: Hello?

Hello?

Hello?

Maiden’s brewery.

Brian: This has Cajun Trinity in it.

Now, being from the South, can you tell me what Cajun Trinity is?

GRETCHIN: Isn’t it a vegetable medley?

Brian: It is.

It’s bell peppers, onions, and celery.

You win the prize.

GRETCHIN: Mm-hm.

That is amazing!

Brian: This is the “Wrathchild Burger” with pepper jack cheese, you like spicy stuff, so we got this.

It’s the Wrath Sauce, avocado, fresh pickles, and jalapeño slices…not enough places use avocado.

GRETCHIN: There’s so much going on with this burger, that one bite is not gonna do it justice.

You have the fresh avocado that kind of cuts that heat, and the creaminess of the avocado goes really well with the french fried onions.

Whoo!

It is hot, though!

Brian: It is spicy.

GRETCHIN: You know it’s spicy when I say it’s spicy!

Juicy patty, super thick…

That is perfect, but check it out.

Look.

Drew, forehead sweat.

Brian: Are you sweating?

GRETCHIN: So sweaty!

