Taste Tuesday: MA. T. 888 China Bistro

Our #TasteTuesdays have run the food gamut, from dive bars to fancy feasts.

This week we’re taking our taste buds to the other side of the world…China!

But this isn’t a buffet, so take a seat for this one, and enjoy China Bistro.

GRETCHIN: I had never heard of this place until a “Summer Series” had the most fabulous Chinese food.

And everything is beautiful, from the outside of the building to the menu, isn’t that crazy, to the bar and then…there’s the food!

No wonder they won top 100 Chinese restaurants in America.

When was the last time you had a sit down Chinese dinner, that wasn’t buffet?





This is the “Walnut Shrimp”, $17 for this, and look how large the shrimp is, right?

Brian: Huge.

GRETCHIN: This is “shrimp”?

It’s so fresh it escaped!

Brian: That is great!

And it’s got a light breading on it, but it doesn’t interfere with the flavor of the shrimp at all.

GRETCHIN: And I’m not generally a fan of honey, but the lemon kind of takes that sweetness of the honey down a little bit, and it’s just a nice, light, but juicy shrimp.

Brian: It’s balanced, really nice…

GRETCHIN: That’s a good word for it.

Brian: Look at how pretty this is, and look at the presentation; we’ve got a flower made from an orange.

GRETCHIN: Exactly.

Plating on point, for sure.

The next thing we have is the “Lemongrass Fish”.

This giant plate is $15.

Brian: That’s a lot of food!

GRETCHIN: Can you imagine?

This is like a date night dish to share.

So heavy!

Brian: You got it?

GRETCHIN: It’s like 3 giant pieces of fish on there!

Oooh, flaky, soft…

Brian: That pan searing gave it a really nice, strong flavor with the spices.

But the tilapia is so light and fluffy.

It’s a really delicate fish, actually, but this is really great.

GRETCHIN: Oh yeah!

The char, along with the spices, just make this fish.

I’m going to rave about this.

Just when you think that you’re done with it, you swallow your final bite and there’s another flavor.

It all just works so well together.

Of course they have vegetarian options, this is their “Mushrooms with Bok Choy”.

Beautiful!

$11!

I don’t know if you can tell how big this plate is.

I don’t think we’ve had one thing that was just for one person.

This is share-able.

Brian: You can share, and take it home on top of that.

So what do you think about this?

GRETCHIN: Different!

Brian: I love meat.

And I’m not against Vegetarian food at all, but I just love chicken, pork, steak…

GRETCHIN: We’re carnivores.

I’m actually not missing the meat.

I think this would be kind of a cool appetizer.

How did you fit that entire thing in your mouth?!

Hungry for some tasty Cantonese?

Find MA. T. 888 China Bistro at 5636 Vogel Road here in Evansville.

