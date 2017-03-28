Taste Tuesday : Lure Seafood and Grill

I had heard of Lure Seafood and Grill, but I hadn’t been before.

One look at their photos on Facebook and I was all, “This place looks FANCY”!

But would the food stack up to the appearance?





I had to snap a pic of EVERYTHING we got to try, just because the Presentation was downright GORGEOUS.

We selected their “Tasting Menu”, and started with Poached Shrimp and Virginia Oysters on the Half Shell.

(Fun Gretchin Fact: Not a fan of oysters…)

Brian: So just make sure that this is cut, and then you just pick it up and slurp it back.

Gretchin: OK, THAT WASN’T BAD, BUT I DON’T UNDERSTAND THE POINT.

IT’S KIND OF A SWEET START TO A DATE, IT’S JUST TOO BAD IT’S YOU.

The second course was “Petite Beet Salad”.

Gretchin: I CAN’T TELL IF THIS IS TRYING TO BE SALAD OR A DESSERT, AND I THINK I REALLY, REALLY LIKE IT!

For the third course, we were served Jambalaya with Blackened Swordfish!

Gretchin: THIS JAMBALAYA IS SO PRETTY, I HAVE TO SNAP IT.

Brian: It’s a fantastic presentation.

GRETCHIN: COME TO MAMA! THAT’S INSANE!

Brian: It’s really good.

Gretchin: IT’S LIKE MARDI GRAS HEAVEN.

And then they brought lobster bisque…be still my beating heart…and stomach.

Watch the video to see the entire Tasting Menu, I even caught Drew snatching bites!

