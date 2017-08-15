Taste Tuesday: Lollys Pops

They were sold out when I was a judge at the Evansville Food Truck Fest, they’re sold out every time I’ve visited the Franklin Streets Events Association Bazaars…what’s the secret ingredient in these pops…crack?!

Lollys Pops are artisan, all natural ice pops inspired by the local farmers markets and they rely on as much local produce and dairy products as they can get.



With flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberries and Cream, Lemonade Bourbon, and Watermelon Hibiscus…these ain’t your Mama’s popsicles!

Press play on the video to see what other 44News Crew members thought of Lollys Pops, and follow them on Facebook so you’ll know where to get your sweet, icy fix.

