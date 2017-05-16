Taste Tuesday LIVE : Talk of the Town Pizza

We’re switching things up today and doing our #TasteTuesday LIVE!

Kira Irons of Talk of the Town Pizza dropped by the station and brought FOOD!

If you haven’t visited TOTT recently, their patio is absolutely stunning, and boasts a sand volleyball court.

Not long from now they’ll also feature a basketball court and putting green…so now I know where I’ll be this Summer.

Does the manager look familiar?

That’s because Kira is my eldest daughter, and also a popular bartender at Peep Hole Bar & Grill.

(Yes, she works too much…takes after her mama.)

First up, Jackie and I tried the Stromboni Pizza.

This is a TOTT original creation that features crumbled sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and onion on a super thin crust.

You can order this pizza as mild, medium, or hot!

What did Jackie think:



Next we tried two of their most popular sandwiches, and what I love about these (aside from their deliciousness) is that if you’re not feeling a whole sandwich, you can order a HALF.

Tommy joins me to try the Chicken Blues and the Stromboni Sandwich.

I mistakenly said on their #TasteTuesday, a few weeks ago, that it had bleu cheese on it…

Guess what?

Tommy was fooled too:

Talk of the Town Pizza is located at 1200 Edgar Street in Evansville, and are open every day EXCEPT Sunday.

If you stop by Peep Hole Bar & Grill, or Talk of the Town Pizza, be sure to tell my kiddo, “Hello!”

