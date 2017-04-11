Taste Tuesday : Leroy’s Tavern

Every week I take you along with me for a taste of a locally owned restaurant, and y’all have discovered that I’m not picky when it comes to where I go.

I love the fancy places, the creative places, and the places where you can #SoakItUp after a few drinks.

You may not think of food when you think about Leroy’s Tavern, but you so should.





The first thing I tried was their ENORMOUS tenderloin. I’m not exaggerating, it was bigger than my face!

At only five dollars, you’d think the meat was from a freezer…not so, and it was crispy and delicious.

Craig grabbed the wings, which were as long as my index finger, and he said,

This is what you need whenever you come in to a bar and have an ice cold beer…

Then they gave us a brat sandwich. I love brats, but NOT sauerkraut, so I wasn’t sure if I’d like it.

Guess what? They grill that sauerkraut with butter and vegetables so it’s not soaking wet or too vinegary. That ended up being my favorite dish!

Professional advice for that sandwich? Eat it with a fork.

Then there’s their pizza…they’re fairly notorious on the West Side for it.

I’m, over pizza, and almost let Craig have it all, but he talked me into it, and…

…not too much sauce, just the right amount, balance of sauce and cheese and meat and vegetables; that’s a tricky, scientific, chemistry thing to do.

And they did it.

Leroy’s Tavern is located at 2659 Mount Vernon Ave, Evansville, IN.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments