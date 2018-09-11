Taste Tuesday: Lake’s Metro Deli
Looking for South Carolina down home cooking with a creative twist?
I’ve found it.
Known for their delectable sandwiches like the South Carolina Stack, and daily fresh baked bread, Lake’s Metro Deli is more than just a deli, it’s a southern fried treat!
GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, I’m so excited for this place!
Drew, you have got to look at the Facebook reviews…look…legit.
Look at this!
Mmm, time to go inside.
After you, good sir.
I love that he moved to South Carolina for a time, and picked up all this home style cooking!
I feel like I’m gonna be right at home.
And there’s nothing processed here, including most of the seasonings, which they make in house; and they brine most of their meat.
They have daily specials, the first thing I heard of was that South Carolina Stack.
It is a fried grit cake with pulled pork, Gullah Gullah collard greens that he makes with peanut butter, coleslaw and pork rinds.
Brian: Those are the sticky buns.
GRETCHIN: And when I asked him what a “sticky bun’ was, he said, “a pillow of delicious-ness,” that he makes himself.
Oh, the bread is kind of…strange.
It tastes good, but it is like a little pillow for your…
Brian: It’s, well…I was saving that for later.
GRETCHIN:…for all of the amazing ingredients.
Oh, and it’s really fresh and clean tasting too!
Brian: It feels wet, but it’s really soft and fluffy, and kind of supple.
GRETCHIN: I believe they call that moist.
Brian: Ugh, that’s a horrible word.
GRETCHIN: That fried chicken looks absolutely amazing.
Brian: It is.
GRETCHIN: I was so excited, I almost ate the paper!
Mmmm!
It is just like home.
Brian: Let me try it.
GRETCHIN: And I didn’t even have to click my heels three times.
Can you hear my accent coming out?
Real thick now.
Brian: it’s super juicy.
Gretchin: Whooh!
I got a little bit of a kick back.
This “Metro Chick” is a cinnamon brined chicken thigh, fried and topped with daikon carrots, cucumber, metro sauce, and served on an Hawaiian sweet bun; and by itself, it’s only $7.95, and I don’t know if you saw how big that was, but that is a deal!
I have to squish the sandwich down so I can fit it in my mouth.
That is divine.
That’s some of the best fried chicken, just because it’s so crispy!
I haven’t even let the seasonings hit me yet…the crispiness…oh, so good, and juicy!
Brian: Well, you can definitely taste the cinnamon.
GRETCHIN: What are these cards about?
Brian: Oh, the cards!
So…you just distracted me so you could eat the sandwich, is all you did.
GRETCHIN: Uh-huh!
Brian: Dangit!
GRETCHIN: Brined with secret spices and smoked to perfection, they did not oversell this sandwich on the menu.
Brian: It’s real super juicy,
GRETCHIN: Okay, that’s enough.
Brian: Juicy.
GRETCHIN: That’s enough.
Brian: Moist.
GRETCHIN: That’s enough.
Brian: Wet.
Lake’s Metro Deli is located at 2121 North Green River Road, here in Evansville.
They also make their own pork rinds, which are to die for!
