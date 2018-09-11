Taste Tuesday: Lake’s Metro Deli

Looking for South Carolina down home cooking with a creative twist?

I’ve found it.

Known for their delectable sandwiches like the South Carolina Stack, and daily fresh baked bread, Lake’s Metro Deli is more than just a deli, it’s a southern fried treat!

GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, I’m so excited for this place!

Drew, you have got to look at the Facebook reviews…look…legit.

Look at this!

Mmm, time to go inside.

After you, good sir.





I love that he moved to South Carolina for a time, and picked up all this home style cooking!

I feel like I’m gonna be right at home.

And there’s nothing processed here, including most of the seasonings, which they make in house; and they brine most of their meat.

They have daily specials, the first thing I heard of was that South Carolina Stack.

It is a fried grit cake with pulled pork, Gullah Gullah collard greens that he makes with peanut butter, coleslaw and pork rinds.

Brian: Those are the sticky buns.

GRETCHIN: And when I asked him what a “sticky bun’ was, he said, “a pillow of delicious-ness,” that he makes himself.

Oh, the bread is kind of…strange.

It tastes good, but it is like a little pillow for your…

Brian: It’s, well…I was saving that for later.

GRETCHIN:…for all of the amazing ingredients.

Oh, and it’s really fresh and clean tasting too!

Brian: It feels wet, but it’s really soft and fluffy, and kind of supple.

GRETCHIN: I believe they call that moist.

Brian: Ugh, that’s a horrible word.

GRETCHIN: That fried chicken looks absolutely amazing.

Brian: It is.

GRETCHIN: I was so excited, I almost ate the paper!

Mmmm!

It is just like home.

Brian: Let me try it.

GRETCHIN: And I didn’t even have to click my heels three times.

Can you hear my accent coming out?

Real thick now.

Brian: it’s super juicy.

Gretchin: Whooh!

I got a little bit of a kick back.

This “Metro Chick” is a cinnamon brined chicken thigh, fried and topped with daikon carrots, cucumber, metro sauce, and served on an Hawaiian sweet bun; and by itself, it’s only $7.95, and I don’t know if you saw how big that was, but that is a deal!

I have to squish the sandwich down so I can fit it in my mouth.

That is divine.

That’s some of the best fried chicken, just because it’s so crispy!

I haven’t even let the seasonings hit me yet…the crispiness…oh, so good, and juicy!

Brian: Well, you can definitely taste the cinnamon.

GRETCHIN: What are these cards about?

Brian: Oh, the cards!

So…you just distracted me so you could eat the sandwich, is all you did.

GRETCHIN: Uh-huh!

Brian: Dangit!

GRETCHIN: Brined with secret spices and smoked to perfection, they did not oversell this sandwich on the menu.

Brian: It’s real super juicy,

GRETCHIN: Okay, that’s enough.

Brian: Juicy.

GRETCHIN: That’s enough.

Brian: Moist.

GRETCHIN: That’s enough.

Brian: Wet.

Lake’s Metro Deli is located at 2121 North Green River Road, here in Evansville.

They also make their own pork rinds, which are to die for!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments