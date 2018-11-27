Taste Tuesday: Kennel Club of Evansville

Kennel Club of Evansville offers an exclusive dining experience for members.

Started by 7 dog enthusiasts, Kennel Club’s building is rich with history you can see and touch.

This fine dining establishment focuses on American and European cuisine and exceptional service in a elegant, yet comfortable atmosphere.

GRETCHIN: The theme for this week’s Taste Tuesday?

Exclusive!





This is from the core menu.

It was a hard toss up between the Salmon Patties and the special that was salmon, the Baked Tilapia and this…but I’ve never had a Salmon BLT!

Brian: It’s creative, it’s different, I’m not sure what I’m gonna think about it.

GRETCHIN: I love a good BLT, and I love me some salmon, I would have never thought to put them together, but I think this might be a winner right here.

I had to think about this, because there were so many layers to it.

First, you bite into the really soft brioche bun…and it’s warm!

Then you hit that crisp, cold tomato and lettuce, and then the crunch of the bacon, and then you’re not prepared…

Brian: For the salmon?

GRETCHIN:…for the salmon!

But once you kind of mash it up a little bit, it’s like that really works!

I mean, I don’t even know.

Brian: Salmon and bacon I would not put together but, you never know.

GRETCHIN: We’ve been doing it wrong all this time!

I’m going in for another bite, dude.

Oh my gosh, the second bite is even better!

Now that I’m prepared for it.

This is one of their specials, “French Onion Burger”, because they are so famous for their French Onion Soup.

I can only say one thing about this (the soup), I need some cheese scissors!

So cheesy!

I wonder if we’re supposed to dip it?

Brian: Sure!

GRETCHIN: It’s got sautéed onions on the inside.

Oh, you can tell that’s Prime beef.

They only use Prime and you can tell.

And those sautéed onions are fabulous.

Brian: You know it’s got a lot of flavor!

That au jus complements it really.

GRETCHIN: And the patty is so much bigger than the bread…

Brian: Yes.

It’s a huge burger!

GRETCHIN:…that it really comes through.

It’s fine dining without being stuffy, and we’re here for lunch, the most expensive thing on the menu was $13.

Now I saw Tequila Orange Chicken on the menu and I thought, ‘That sounds good’.

As soon as I mentioned it, Drew was like, “Tequila Orange Chicken”!

Brian: This might be sort of an Asian type of orange sauce?

Or no?

GRETCHIN: Almost like orange marmalade, very sweet.

Brian: That’s exactly what it’s like.

GRETCHIN: But it works with the chicken, which is very thick and juicy.

You can tell that it’s not a frozen patty that they just defrosted out of the freezer.

Sweet, very different, was I right in saying it was more like an orange marmalade?

Brian: Oh yeah, that’s not Asian at all.

It’s got a lot of tang to it, and it is sweet so…I think it goes really well with it, honestly.

GRETCHIN: Do you know how to properly eat a spear of asparagus?

Brian: You’re going to pick it up with your fingers, aren’t you?

GRETCHIN: That is exactly what you’re supposed to do.

So there.

Kennel Club of Evansville is located at 5201 Kratzville Road here in Evansville.

Not a member?

Not a problem!

From now until the end of the year, the dining rooms are open to the public on Saturday!

And after you preview the food, if you want to join?

It’s $40 for the rest of the year, $40 towards next year, up front, and you’ll get $125 in restaurant credit!

