Taste Tuesday: KC’s Corner Pocket

I love discovering new places to eat and have fun with friends, so when I heard that KC’s Corner Pocket was a great place to #SoakItUp, I was all in.

Then, I found out that their specialty is breakfast food…

Not only that, but they have a FOUR DOLLAR special!





How was it?

Totally lived up to the breakfast hype.

And honestly…

You can never go wrong with country fried steak, right?

