Taste Tuesday: KC’s Corner Pocket
I love discovering new places to eat and have fun with friends, so when I heard that KC’s Corner Pocket was a great place to #SoakItUp, I was all in.
Then, I found out that their specialty is breakfast food…
Not only that, but they have a FOUR DOLLAR special!
How was it?
Totally lived up to the breakfast hype.
And honestly…
You can never go wrong with country fried steak, right?
