Taste Tuesday: Just Rennie’s

Just Rennie’s is one of those names that is synonymous with the best cookies and tasty desserts, but they’re also a café specializing in fast, fresh, creative and healthy sandwiches and salads!

For this week’s #TasteTuesday, we’re headed to their Tuscan Wine Room to sample some of their signature deli fare.

Spoiler alert, you’re gonna be hungry afterward.

Sorry, not sorry.





GRETCHIN: I’ve never tried any of Doug Rennie’s food, just his desserts.

Brian: I can’t believe that.

GRETCHIN: I know!

Brian: That’s so disappointing.

GRETCHIN: But he caters all these events and it’s all desserts!

So, when I told Kayla Moody where I was going, this is what she did, “Gasp, you have to try the chicken salad,”.

Then I came in, saw a couple that I knew, what did they say?

Gretchin and Brian: “You have to try the chicken salad.”

So apparently the chicken salad at Just Rennie’s is a thing, and I got all 3 of them.

Brian: And this really is the only place in town that you can get food like this.

I mean, people remember A La Carte from years ago, and there’s really not any place in town that you can get this sort of food, it’s a café.

GRETCHIN: I’m looking forward to the basil pesto chicken salad.

Brian: Oh, is that what we’re trying first?

GRETCHIN: This is crazy!

Yes!

Brian: Now see, I come down here for lunch quite a bit, so I’ve had a lot of this, and it’s excellent.

GRETCHIN: I love basil pesto already, but I never would have put it on chicken salad, even though I’m pretty adventurous.

That is to die for.

Brian: Yeah, it’s great.

GRETCHIN: Every time I chew, I get a different taste of something.

Mmm!

Okay, I’m not really into fruit and meat together.

I have been surprised by some of our very good chefs in town, so I’m guessing this is going to be good.

Brian: Just a little bit of a sour green apple flavor.

The chicken kind of balances that out.

It’s really good!

GRETCHIN: You’re on point with that.

And it’s very summery tasting!

When you bite into the crisp apple and it melds with the soft chicken, and then you get that burst of a little bit of sour-sweetness, it really brings out a new flavor in that chicken.

Okay, I’m converted.

This is the balsamic vinaigrette.

I got a bite with everything.

Once again, we’ve got fruit mixed with meat.

Brian: And celery.

Oh, that’s really good!

GRETCHIN: I don’t know what to think about that.

It’s good, but I can’t quite put my finger on something…

It’s very different, really creative.

If you like balsamic vinaigrette, and I do, you’ll really like that.

The grape gives it a little strange texture, but it’s not too sweet, not overpowering there.

The beet salad was also recommended to me when I walked in the door, by a man who says he doesn’t like crumbly cheese, but he will eat this.

It tastes like dessert!

Brian: The cheese really compliments the beet flavor.

GRETCHIN: Look at Brando, he’s begging!

You want some of this sammich?

As soon as I took a bite, he started whining for it.

This is for me, not for you…

Just Rennie’s is located at 100 SE 4th Street in Evansville.

We tried a little bit of almost everything, and it was all so delectable that it’s hard to believe that it’s healthy!

They also have paninis, and the menu rotates constantly, so expect different items every day.

And the patio is open and dog friendly.

