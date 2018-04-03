Taste Tuesday: House of Como

It’s an Evansville tradition, and even though it’s a Lebanese restaurant?

You’ll find other fare, like Italian, on the menu.

And the original owner, George, was obsessed with Christmas, so the big guy, Santa, and decorated trees are everywhere.

Today we’re sampling the best of what House of Como has to offer.

GRETCHIN: I love this place!

Not just because my main man, Santa, lives here, but also because the food is absolutely a gift!

Get what I did there?



The things that you need to know before you go to Como: everything that you order is a la carte, so if you want the chicken and you want salad, you have to say that, it’s cash and check only.

Brian: Check if they know you.

GRETCHIN: We always recommend that you start Como with the bread and the salad.

And I tell people, just make like a bread buritto, tada!

See how it’s done?

Brian: You’re pretty good at that.

That is the Djage.

It’s a pine nut and cinnamon chicken.

GRETCHIN: Can you see how big this is?

This is my hand, that’s one piece of chicken!

This chicken is so juicy and amazing!

It’s crispy and delicious.

You can tell, not just by looking at it, but by tasting it, that it’s never been frozen.

Brian: Oh, no no no.

GRETCHIN: This is some fresh chicken right here.

What is this?

Brian: That is their eggplant.

GRETCHIN: Okay.

It looks really meaty.

Brian: This eggplant is excellent!

And that Djage is not like anything, anywhere else in town.

There is nothing else on anybody’s menu that’s anywhere near that.

Como is a Lebanese restaurant, so it’s got a little bit of Arabian, it’s got a little Italian, but a lot of the dishes are typical Lebanese.

GRETCHIN: Oooh, lamb chops!

Who else in town has lamb chops?

Brian: Not too many people.

GRETCHIN: Do you see how thick and juicy these chops are?

I love that that has the same type of crispy skin, but the interior is so juicy…I barely have to chew that.

Cooked very, very slowly.

I always call their lasagna, ‘lasagna soup’, because it’s so thick!

So much sauce that they have to serve it in a bowl.

And it’s like uhhhh…

It’s like two pounds!

Brian: Oh my God.

And it’s just got that different spice to it.

GRETCHIN: It’s such a creamy sauce, it’s almost like a vodka sauce.

Brian: It is, actually.

GRETCHIN: Do you see, for scale, how thick that is?

This huge, I can’t lift it from here, I have to actually stand over and lift it.

This is $45, and then watch as it just…did you see that just fall apart as I tried to slice it?

Brian: It’s like butter.

GRETCHIN: Butter that has seared pepper on top of it, and like 15 other delicious spices.

Oh my gosh!

Oh my gosh, I gotta two hand that steak!

Brian: It’s a T Bone, look how big it is!

House of Como is located at 2700 Kentucky Avenue here in Evansville.

And you don’t have to take just mine and Brian’s word for the delicious-ness of the food, we brought back the chicken for the night crew, and they smashed it!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments