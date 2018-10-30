Taste Tuesday: Hometown Roots

The newest restaurant in Henderson opened up not long ago, to eager crowds, and it hasn’t slowed down.

With simply delectable Southern comfort dishes like shrimp po boys, the Be Still Manhattan, Nashville Chicken and Waffles and Slow Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese…even if you’re not from the South, you’ll feel right at home at Hometown Roots.

GRETCHIN: You’ve never been here, but I have, and I wanted every single thing on the menu, especially these!

When I saw “Pimiento Cheese Fritters”…how much more southern can you get?

Pimiento cheese is a total southern thing, but then you deep fry it?





Yeah!

Brian: I love pimiento cheese.

GRETCHIN: Only a Southerner would do that.

Brian: Y’all.

GRETCHIN: My accent’s gonna come out, that’s all I have to say, be prepared.

Casey: That’s what we call a Red Pepper Bacon Marmalade.

GRETCHIN: That is so good!

Brian: It’s great.

GRETCHIN: I’m not generally a spicy/sweet kind of person, but it’s not overpoweringly sweet!

It’s just really mellow with a slight kick that goes perfectly with that pimiento cheese, and that is not store bought pimiento cheese.

Brian: I like the fact that it’s heated, it’s not melty where it’s running down your hand or anything.

That marmalade is a perfect compliment to that, seriously.

Casey: You can put that Red Pepper Bacon Marmalade on just about anything and make it amazing.

Brian: You could put that on a pork chop!

GRETCHIN: I would agree.

The last time I came here, all anybody said was…

Brian: Don’t steal my meatloaf.

GRETCHIN: …”you need to try the meatloaf, you need to try the meatloaf,” and I’d already ordered; so now, I’m trying the meatloaf.

What is so amazing about this meatloaf?

Casey: We use 50% pork, 50% beef, our beef comes from “Beef and Bacon”.

We use a whole muscle grind on that, so the fat content is kind of minimal.

GRETCHIN: Mmm, I would never walk into a restaurant and order meatloaf, and I would definitely order this.

You can’t beat that!

I’m telling you, that is like if your grandma was trying to outdo the other grandmas at Sunday Potluck…except for she’s a gourmet chef.

She was like, “Boom. Meatloaf.”

I’m not a french fry fan, but I really, really like theirs.

Drew and I, behind the scenes, ate a couple of them before we turned the cameras on.

Brian: What?

I always get in trouble for that!

GRETCHIN: Well, you’re not the boss, and I am.

Ohhh, crunch and then flake!

Brian: I want to try this.

GRETCHIN: Your fry escaped your face!

Brian: I know.

GRETCHIN: I’d run away from that face too.

Woaaaah!

Brian: It was afraid to be eaten.

GRETCHIN: Oh, it’s so good.

So flaky, so tender, and the seasoning is straight up on point!

I can still taste how good the fish is, and it just enhances the flavor and gives it a little, tiny bit of a southern taste.

Casey: That’s a true Mississippi catfish, so that’s the big difference.

You get that true catfish flavor.

GRETCHIN: I’m telling you!

Brian: I actually called ahead and had them make this for your birthday, this was not part of the shoot.

This and the banana pudding are for you, for your birthday.

GRETCHIN: Well, you know what?

Awww.

Cheers.

Thank you.

And cheers.

And cheers!

Hometown Roots is open for dinner, Tuesday through Saturday.

Find them at 136 2nd Street in Henderson.

