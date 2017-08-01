Taste Tuesday: Heady’s Pizza

I have delivered Heady’s Pizza to volunteers for the last few weeks (#HeadysHeroes) but I’d never had it myself.

That had to be remedied.

Our morning Producer said that I HAD to try the Garlic Knots, and she was right!

They’re super dense and soft, and don’t need to be dipped in garlic butter, but that’s extra delicious.

Did you know they have salads?

Having a healthy option is something that I appreciate.

I absolutely love the sectioned off presentation, and the fresh, crisp, vegetables.

I recommend you try their Honey Mustard dressing.



Not many places serve a Texas BBQ sandwich (none that I can think of) and it’s one of my favorites.

Heady’s version?

#TopTen sandwich for me and Drew.

The bread is all squishy and soft, so even though the sandwich is big, I didn’t have to crack my jaw to get a bite.

The combination of the BBQ sauce with banana peppers, bacon and cheese is absolutely delicious!

Our cameraman had to have a bite while filming…that should tell you something.

The Supreme Pizza is definitely supreme, and beautifully built.

Even though the crust is soft, there are so many toppings on that pizza that you cannot fold your piece in half.

And, I don’t like many pizza sauces (they hurt my stomach), but this one is my all time favorite!

If you’ve ever mentioned Heady’s Pizza, someone is bound to talk about the Chicken Blah Blah, so we had to try it.

I don’t know how to explain it, except it’s like a chicken bbq pizza with onions, tomatoes, and a little bit of Ranch dressing mixed in with the pizza sauce.

It doesn’t sound impressive, but it’s actually really delicious.

If you hit up Heady’s Pizza today, tell them that I sent you.

Want to learn more about our awesome city? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments