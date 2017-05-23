Taste Tuesday : Gatrick’s Bar-B-Que & Fine Dishes

Never heard of the place?

It’s a true “hidden gem”, but we’re uncovering it today!

Gatrick’s is located inside of “Downtown Market” on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville.

So, it’s no surprise that you hadn’t heard of a restaurant located inside of a defunct grocery store…

It’s also a true Down Home experience, as they serve collard greens, shrimp and grits, smothered pork chops, fried catfish, roasted brisket…are you hungry yet?

They regularly post the day’s special on their Facebook Page, and an entrée with 2 sides generally runs about $8!

Bonus: They’ll be serving food at the River Basin Blues Blast’s 2nd Annual Burdette Blues Festival.

