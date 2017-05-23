Taste Tuesday : Gatrick’s Bar-B-Que & Fine Dishes
Never heard of the place?
It’s a true “hidden gem”, but we’re uncovering it today!
Gatrick’s is located inside of “Downtown Market” on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville.
So, it’s no surprise that you hadn’t heard of a restaurant located inside of a defunct grocery store…
#FoodAdventure
It’s also a true Down Home experience, as they serve collard greens, shrimp and grits, smothered pork chops, fried catfish, roasted brisket…are you hungry yet?
They regularly post the day’s special on their Facebook Page, and an entrée with 2 sides generally runs about $8!
Bonus: They’ll be serving food at the River Basin Blues Blast’s 2nd Annual Burdette Blues Festival.
Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.
Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)
Let’s fix that.
Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.
And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.
Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson