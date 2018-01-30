Taste Tuesday: Friendship Diner

When was the last time you visited a great American diner?

The newly opened Friendship Diner on Evansville’s East side’s menu features your favorite diner favorites, and promises that every order is handmade, including the sauces!

Are you ready for coffee with a side of friendship?



Gretchin: I feel like this place should have a catchy 1980’s song…coffee with a side of friendship…ting, ting, ting…okay, whatever.

You want me to pick this up?

Do you see how big this is?

Breakfast is my jam, and I think they have three pages worth of breakfast items, so that’s exciting!

Brian: Actually, I’ve heard a lot of good things about this place.

Gretchin: And the hollandaise sauce is homemade, just like all the rest of their sauces, and unlike other hollandaise sauces, that can be a little acidic on the back end?

This is just really nice, creamy, light, with a big slab of Canadian bacon on an English muffin.

Brian: Very, very buttery.

Gretchin: No ketchup necessary.

They say that they already have a popular breakfast item, even though they haven’t been open that long, and it’s these…cream cheese stuffed cinnamon French toast!

Brian: That cream cheese almost tastes like something that would be in a cinnamon bun.

It’s really good!

Gretchin: Definitely homemade.

Very light and airy, and not too cream cheesy, if that makes sense?

Not too tart.

Brian: No, it’s a little sweeter.

Gretchin: Yeah, I want that on a birthday cake!

Brian: Again, we don’t have any maple syrup, or anything, on this at all, and it’s great just as it is!

Gretchin: And you thought we were just walking into some old diner…wrong!

Look at this!

This is their open faced beef which is kind of like a Manhattan.

He said that they butcher in house.

Look how thick these slices of bread are!

Brian: The beef’s super tender!

It’s just completely falling apart, even when I’m trying to pick it up with my fork.

Gretchin: That is just a good, hearty, winter time comfort food meal.

It’s perfectly spiced, doesn’t need any salt or pepper.

So the Eggs Benedict is like $8.99…

Brian: The French Toast is $8.29.

Gretchin: And the sandwich is $8.99.

Brian: And the spaghetti marinara is $7.99, so everything’s under $10.

Gretchin: Mm-hmm.

And look how big your portions are, I mean…

Brian: They’ve got huge portions.

They’ve got a large menu.

Gretchin: See?

You didn’t even need that maple syrup sitting on the table, did you?

Told ya!

