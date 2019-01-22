Taste Tuesday: Franco’s Tavola Calda

If you’re a true Evansville foodie, you know exactly who Franco Mannino is, and you’ve sampled his food.

Now he’s taken his authentic Italian style and opened a brand new restaurant!

With paninis, pizza, and lasagna swimming in sauce, you’ll feel like you’ve traveled to Sicily via your plate.





GRETCHIN: This place just opened.

They have salads, specialties, paninis, pizzas and calzones.

They make their own bread and dessert, and if you’ve ever had Franco food?

You know it’s good.

Brian: Franco food…

GRETCHIN: I mean…

Brian: Franco food is good food.

GRETCHIN: Exactly, that’s why I said that!

The most expensive thing on the menu, for now, is $7.95 and we chose the Arancini, which I said the one time I had it it’s like an Italian rice casserole, deep fried.

And I can already tell that this one, the breading is a lot less coarse, it’s really fine.

Brian: Sort of like a risotto inside of it.

Franco: It’s a risotto.

GRETCHIN: I love the mix of the sauce because then you don’t have the overpowering of the marinara.

And it also gives it something extra.

I’m a Texan, I like my food over-spiced.

This?

Perfect.

Perfection.

Brian: This meat has a little bit of cinnamon too.

GRETCHIN: Really?

Is that what I’m tasting?

And I love that Franco’s lasagna is always swimming in sauce, it’s like lasagna soup.

Come in and check out all these layers as I cut through.

Look at that.

Just layer upon layer of noodles and cheesy goodness.

Brian: Mmm.

GRETCHIN: And so much sauce!

Brian: Just a little bit of a crust on it which I actually like.

GRETCHIN: I do too.

Franco: It’s a parmesan crust.

Brian: Yeah.

It gives it some texture and it looks really pretty too!

Franco: The calzone, I put my ham, spinach, and a little mushroom I think.

Brian: Hemp?

GRETCHIN: Ham.

Brian: I can’t eat this!

Franco: Feta cheese and mozzarella cheese.

GRETCHIN: Look at this!

And I really would be hard pressed to tell you anywhere in town you could find an actual calzone…straight up, authentic, Italian calzone.

Do you see all this crazy cheese in here?

Brian: There’s not very many of them around.

GRETCHIN: And I love that they bake their own bread, so you can tell this is gonna…I mean, this is squishy, and I can already tell it’s going to be chewy just like calzone dough should be.

Oh my gosh, that is to die for!

That is some Italian goodness right up in your mouth.

All the cheese with the ham…

I didn’t even get any of the red sauce, but again, I love how he’s mixing the red and…

Brian: Oh see, the red sauce is the best part.

Right when you said that, I got “the bite” and I got the alfredo sauce mixed with the red sauce.

It was not what I was expecting, but it was great!

GRETCHIN: Right, but look how excellent that bite looks…just creamy and delicious.

And I love how the vegetables, even the spinach it’s just a little bit wilted, but it’s not completely dead, so you can still taste that excellent spinach flavor…mmmm.

Brian: Yeah, it’s really good.

GRETCHIN: It’s Franco food!

Cannolis!

I am confused.

I’m like, how do you eat this?

Brian: I think it’s an Italian tradition that you’re supposed to share desserts…

GRETCHIN: No.

Forget you.

Brian: …with your favorite people.

GRETCHIN: No, no, get away from my cannoli!

Drew: There’s 2 of them, Brian!

GRETCHIN: You’re gonna bite off mine?

Gross.

If you’ve never had Franco food, today’s the day!

Find Franco’s Tavola Calda at 270 North Green River Road in Evansville, that’s right in front of Eastland Mall.

When you do go, tell me what you tried and what you thought on my Gretchin Irons 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments