Taste Tuesday: Fide’s

Fide’s in Newburgh opened not so long ago, and introduced Newburgh to authentic Mexican dishes like Menudo and Chiles Rellenos.

With vegetarian options, a kids menu, and daily specials, Fide’s has something for everyone…including groceries.

GRETCHIN: I loved this place from the first time I drove up here, but I swear, at first, it was just because of the name.

Then I walked in the door…do you know what “tienda” means?

Brian: I didn’t take any Spanish in school.

I want to say, “house,” but…

GRETCHIN: Casa?





It means “store”, and that’s because they have a little mini Mexi-mart inside, how neat is that?

Brian: I failed.

GRETCHIN: And a bunch of neat menu items like barbacoa!

This is slow cooked, marinated beef, and I’m just going to warn you, I’ve already had this…you are going to love this!

You can tell the beef is slow roasted because it just melts in your mouth.

It actually requires no chewing, unlike the vegetables.

Brian: Tons of flavor!

Yeah, the vegetables are a little crunchy, they give it a little bit of…a nice texture.

I don’t know why I took a bite and waited to say that.

GRETCHIN: Because it’s so good!

Brian: Yeah!

Look at the value, though, that’s one of the things that I wanted to say about it.

GRETCHIN: The most expensive thing on the menu is $9.99, and do you see how…I mean, look at this beast.

This is a burrito!

It’s like a 1500 pound burrito.

Brian: 3 pounds.

GRETCHIN: I’ve been looking at this, trying to decide how to eat it, so I decided on the log roll technique.

Brian: There you go.

GRETCHIN: So just cut it like you’re cutting up a log.

Both: Waaaaah!

Brian: Oh man!

GRETCHIN: All their sauces are handmade, just like their tortillas, every day.

Brian: We got the chicken.

I like tacos more than burritos, this is great!

It’s got a ton of flavor, really fresh.

GRETCHIN: It’s just jam packed with so many things that you have waves in the front, waves in the center, waves at the end and it just never stops.

It’s really better to take a bite, then cleanse your palate with rice and beans before you can actually taste all the flavor in this burrito.

This is their Bistec a la Mexicana, look how tender this is!

And juicy.

Brian: This is great, and it’s almost like a smoked pork loin, like a spicy, flavorful Mexican barbecue.

GRETCHIN: That is exactly what I was going to say, that’s how I was going to describe it.

Perfect in your tortilla, right?

Brian: It’s great.

Now before we end, I do want you to try this Horchata.

GRETCHIN: It is kind of like a dessert strawberry skim milk.

Not what I expected at all, because I was gonna tell you, “No way, Jose,”…

Brian: And it’s really healthy too!

GRETCHIN: Some times you just take things way too far, like fried shrimp heads.

Find Fide’s, and your lunch today, at 7799 West State Road 66 in Newburgh, in that strip mall behind Huck’s.

