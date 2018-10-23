Taste Tuesday: The Famous Bistro

Ever wonder what the word “bistro” means?

In its original Parisian incarnation, it’s a small restaurant, serving moderately priced simple meals in a modest setting.

Bistros are defined mostly by the foods they serve.

If that’s true, then with menu items like Crab Cakes, Spanikopita Bites, house made Moussakas, and Steak Gorgonzola Pasta…The Famous Bistro is anything but modest.

GRETCHIN: The Famous Bistro…I’ve never been here before.

Oooh look, dog friendly patio!

I’ve been super excited to check out this place, so many people have talked about it, and I walk in and they have so many menus!





Brian: Yeah, they do.

GRETCHIN: I like that though, and they have this extensive beer menu for all you beer lovers, with beers you’ve never even heard of; Saturday Brunch, a lunch menu, they even tell you which items come out faster.

Thank you for that.

Vegetarian options…

This place covers a lot of bases.

Brian: Oh yeah.

GRETCHIN: And like they say, they don’t make the ketchup or the Coca-Cola, but 95% of everything else you eat, they do make!

And they bid at the Honolulu Fish Auction like every two months, so these scallops should be legit.

Brian: Nice!

GRETCHIN: This is off their dinner menu ($13), which is a little bougie, but I like that!

What is this red stuff?

Brian: Red Onion Marmalade.

GRETCHIN: Mmm!

Brian: It’s really good.

GRETCHIN: I’m not generally a scallops fan, because a lot of the time they’re too chewy and too fishy tasting.

This is very mild, with a nice char on the outside.

The jam takes it down!

It takes that fishy taste and actually combines, melds really well with that.

Brian: It takes away the bite from the red onion, because a lot of times red onions have a really strong, onion-y flavor.

GRETCHIN: Yeah, this is beautiful!

Generally, I know a lot of people do date nights and order scallops and I wouldn’t, but I would here.

Brian: This is their Lamb Shank (Youvetsi, $35) .

GRETCHIN: Oh, I was going to use a knife, but I didn’t have to!

Mmm.

Brian: Oh my gosh!

GRETCHIN: Melted right in your mouth, didn’t it?

It’s a combination you wouldn’t normally put together, but it works so well!

Brian: This is great, I love lamb shank.

And you don’t see it too often, you don’t see it on many menus.

GRETCHIN: No.

And I love the bite of the feta cheese, and then the spice has a tiny bit of sweetness to it that’s kind of inexplicable, but works very well.

Brian: So now we’re going to do the Reuben ($10) and house made slaw.

GRETCHIN: This is absolutely beautiful, can you see this?

All that great meat, and the slaw…

Now, I love a good Reuben, what do you think?

Brian: Oh my gosh!

GRETCHIN: Haha!

Really?

Brian: Yes.

GRETCHIN: Not “excellent, excellent”?, But “oh my gosh”?

Brian: Fantastic.

It’s really, really good, this is probably one of the better Reubens I’ve ever had.

GRETCHIN: It is!

It’s very, very understated until you chew in about 5 times.

You get the taste of the meat that sets your mouth in, and then a little bit of a bite with the sauerkraut, then the sauce kind of calms that down and the bread kicks in at the end and you’re like, “Mmmm, I don’t want to stop chewing this”.

I do like messy food, but I also like, especially if you’re on a date, which this place is perfect for, to not have stuff all over my lap and hands.

Brian: You keep talking about dates.

I think there’s some subliminal thing going on here.

GRETCHIN: Barf.

The Famous Bistro has a lunch and dinner menu.

The scallops and lamb shank are dinner items, and if you want to try the Reuben?

You’ll have to visit them at lunch time.

Find The Famous Bistro in Owensboro at 102 West 2nd Street, and tell them you saw it here on 44News This Morning.

