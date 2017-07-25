Taste Tuesday: Emge’s Deli

Emge’s is an Evansville, Main Street staple.

Even if you don’t know how to pronounce it, you’ve seen it.

This unassuming deli and ice cream shop boasts original takes on classic dishes and décor that will take you back in time to those old Drug Store days.

Their breakfast menu boasts something for everyone!

We tried the bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit (but you can choose a bagel or croissant), and I haven’t had bacon that crisp outside of Peep Hole!

It was just the right size too, I didn’t have to crack my jaw to get a bite with everything on it.

I love a gyro, so we had to try one of those.

The pita bread was slightly grilled, but SO SOFT, and the tzatziki sauce…?

#LEGIT

Caitlyn had never eaten lamb, and I didn’t tell her what she was eating until after she took a bite, and I couldn’t get it away from her!



I really wanted to try the Rueben, but when I saw the New Yorker also had corned beef on it, I decided to step outside of my favorite food box and try that.

So. Stinking. Good.

The combination of excellent, locally sourced meat, and the German Rye bread put this sandwich firmly in my Top 10.

They have daily specials like Taco Salad Thursday, and you’d better get there early for that as they sell out every week!

And their baked potatoes can be loaded down with anything they’ve got, just like their “Build Your Own” sandwiches.

Not only is the food delicious, but the owner, Jan, adds to the flavor with her sweet smile and love of cooking.

If you’ve never been (I hadn’t), remedy that soon.

