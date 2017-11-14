Taste Tuesday: Edgewater Grille

For this week’s installment of #TasteTuesday, we’re headed to a locally owned restaurant in Newburgh, that’s known for its classy feel and a menu that’s got something for everyone.

When was the last time you visited Edgewater Grille?

My reaction to the lasagna?

It’s not anything ‘fancy’, more like what you’d expect if your mother was Italian and you were having Sunday dinner!

Home cooking at its finest.

Then we tried the owner’s favorite, Trout Almondine:

If you’re trying to eat healthy, this is an amazing option! It’s nice and pounded flat, with a slightly crispy bottom, excellent seasoning on it, and the slivered almonds give it a nice crunch.

The Bayou Burger is on my Top 5 Burger list:

If you have a person in your life that you want to eat fancy, they want to eat simple, you can do that…and have you seen this burger?!

The seasoning on this meat is pretty incredible combined with the softness of the Kaiser roll and the sautéed vegetables.

Some of the other cool things on their menu?

Artichoke Fondue, Mussels Marinara, and Stuffed Eggplant!

And they’ve just partnered with The Wine Vault for a wine and food pairing on December 7th!

Tickets are $70/person and can be found at thewinevaultevansville.com.



