Taste Tuesday: The Duffy Shuffle

It’s my favorite season…Summer?

Nope.

Food truck season!

And the Tri-State has come along with me and gone food truck crazy, which means more and more trucks are in the area every year.

Today’s #TasteTuesday has us sampling from one truck who’s been shuffling around town from the beginning of the craze.

GRETCHIN: First “The Duffy Shuffle” food truck experience?

Gonna be an awesome one, isn’t it?

Tyler: Yeah!

GRETCHIN: Before we get started, you know we’re gonna be eating after each other, so do you accept my germs?

Tyler: I accept them.

GRETCHIN: I don’t know if I should accept your germs, but I guess I will.

This is “The Angry Buffalo”.

You said you liked spicy?

I like spicy.

What do you think about it?

Take a big old bite.

Tyler: I don’t even know if I can fit that in my mouth!

Gretchin: Exactly!

Now you know how I feel.

Assisted eating.

Oh!

I was so hungry, I almost ate the foil, haha!

Tyler: I got a little bit of that last time, you can see the little bite mark.

That is pretty good!

It has a little bit of a spice level, at first, and then it kind of builds up, but then it dies down.

It’s good.

GRETCHIN: Yeah!

It will catch up to you if you don’t take a drink.

So you got a drink, and I didn’t, so I’ve got jalapeno breath!

This is the Bacon Barbecue.

Tyler: You can definitely taste the bacon!

GRETCHIN: You feel that crunch?

Real crispy bacon!

Tyler: That’s really good bacon!

GRETCHIN: What do you think about that sauce?

Tyler: That barbecue?

That is an A plus.

GRETCHIN: That’s right!

That’s the kind you don’t mind getting all over your face and fingers, right?





Tyler: Yeah.

GRETCHIN: I love their chicken!

Tyler: That is really good!

GRETCHIN: Right on, right?!

From a food truck!

Tyler: Crazy!

GRETCHIN: These are Fried Avocado Tacos with their special sauce.

Now, when they first brought these to me, I thought, “Ew, fried avocados? That’s gonna be nasty,” but I was wrong.

That’s what you get when you assume things.

These are good!

And they’re perfect for a Summer day when it’s hot, and you want something light but that will stick with you.

Don’t you love the crisp outer texture with the inside creaminess?

Tyler: Yeah.

It’s pretty good like that!

GRETCHIN: And their homemade sauce?

Have you eaten avocados before?

Tyler: I have not…I don’t think.

GRETCHIN: You’ll eat them fried now, won’t you?

Tyler: Yeah!

GRETCHIN: Those are good.

Between the sun and “The Angry Buffalo”, ooh I’m sweating!

How about you?

Tyler: Me too.

GRETCHIN: I think it’s time to cool off.

