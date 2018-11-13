Taste Tuesday: DOMO Sushi Bar & Ramen House

We’ve visited China Bistro for an elegant, Cantonese Taste Tuesday, and this week we’re back!

Why?

Master sushi chef Mr. Marvin Abadicio has joined China Bistro as their executive sushi chef for their new addition…a sushi bar and ramen house called DOMO!

It’s a restaurant inside a restaurant…is that restaurant inception?

With a beautiful atmosphere, and fast, friendly service, they’ve only been open a week and are already receiving rave reviews!

Even better, this week I’m behind the camera, as a younger and prettier host introduces you to DOMO.





Zane: I’ve actually never been here before, and my mom has, and I was kind of jealous.

But, I get to eat sushi and ramen, so…ha!

While she’s behind the camera, hi Mom!

Brian: You’ve never been here before because it just opened last week.

Zane: Exactly.

Brian: This is the restaurant in a restaurant.

This is “Domo”, which is the old Party Room, but the new ramen house and sushi bar.

GRETCHIN: SHE MEANT SHE’S NEVER BEEN TO EITHER PLACE.

Zane: Yes.

We have the Himachi Heaven roll.

I really like sushi, and it looks very spicy because I can see the sriracha on top, and fun fact?

I actually love sriracha, I am known to drink it…don’t ask.

Brian: I think it’s different because of the tomatoes.

It actually has little sliced tomatoes on top, and I’ve never seen that on a sushi roll.

Brian: Oh wow!

It’s different!

I would probably not ever order a sushi roll with tomato on it, but it’s actually really good!

Zane: It actually is!

I like the cherry tomato, adds a nice, little finish to it.

This is actually only $11, and the most expensive roll on the menu is only $12!

Brian: That’s a great value for sushi.

Sushi can get expensive, and I know because I eat a lot of sushi.

The Sushi Chef, Marvin, brought us some tuna, some salmon, some red snapper, some octopus, which you have to try, and some shrimp.

You’ve gotta try the squid.

Zane: Ohhhh.

Brian: Just try it.

Just bite a little piece off the end if you don’t like it, I’ll eat the rest.

GRETCHIN: CHEWY?

Zane: Mm-hm.

Brian: It’s meant to be one piece.

Zane: I don’t like it.

It’s not that it’s bad, it’s just a texture thing for me.

It’s just too chewy for me.

Brian: That looks great, it’s really super red and fresh.

GRETCHIN: NOW YOU NORMALLY EAT SUSHI ROLLS, WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THAT?

Zane: Mm?

Too much fish for me at one time.

Brian: No.

Zane: I like having the seaweed and the separation, kind of.

GRETCHIN: HOW FRESH WAS THE FISH?

Zane: It’s pretty fresh!

Brian: They have 3 different types of ramen.

They only serve ramen noodles, and the only choice you have for the meat is pork; which is actually the most traditional.

GRETCHIN: FUN FACT, THE IRONS FAMILY HAS EATEN A LOT OF RAMEN.

BUT NOT THIS GOOD.

“TOP RAMEN” IS NOT THE SAME THING.

Brian: It’s really super rich, and beefy, and kind of earthy.

It’s got a great flavor to it.

Zane: It’s very good!

They’re completely cooked perfectly.

GRETCHIN: WHAT DID YOU THINK?

Diner: It’s really good!

Zane: Here we go…Brian, this egg looks like your head!

Brian: I…thank you.

In case you missed it, DOMO Sushi bar & Ramen house is located inside China Bistro at 5636 Vogel Road in Evansville, so if you’re not a sushi person, but you should be, you can still order from the other menu.

And if you do like sushi, and ever went to Zuki, you were eating Marvin’s creations, so now you know where your favorite sushi chef went.

