Taste Tuesday: DiLegge’s Restaurant

Construction has not stopped traffic to DiLegge’s Restaurant and Banquet Room on North Main Street, for today’s #TasteTuesday, we’re diving in to a few dishes to find out why.

DiLegge’s is celebrating their 31st year in business in September, so I would call this an Evansville staple…They are a little bit different on the sauce that they have, it’s more of an East Coast…a sweeter style of marinara.

I don’t regularly reach for stuffed mushrooms (it’s a texture thing) but these looked absolutely delicious, so I tried them.

The mushrooms were so soft, the cheese plentiful, and the sauce was divine!

But what I couldn’t keep away from?

The Basil Pesto Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta!

They grow the basil right in their garden, and that was some of THE BEST Pesto I’ve ever had, I think they should bottle it…or just give me a jar.

The baked ziti had a perfect crusting around the rim of the bowl, and you could really taste the difference between most marinara sauces and DiLegge’s.

#BehindTheScenes: This was the first time we’ve ever left without boxes…we SMASHED everything because it was so good!

I’ve recommended that chicken to about a dozen people now, I can’t stop raving about it!



Don’t forget that DiLegge’s is part of Evansville Restaurant Week, kicking off with a VIP dinner at Walton’s International Comfort Food on September 11th.

