Taste Tuesday: Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe

If you’re a fan of the local live music scene, then chances are, you’ve visited Deerhead Sidewalk Café.

This Evansville staple is known famously for its eclectic live music scene, heavy on the blues and jazz.

But what you may not know is that they’re also well known for their simple comfort food sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.





GRETCHIN: I’ve been to Deerhead a couple of times for the live music, and I always get the same thing, just a pizza or their pulled pork sandwich.

I didn’t even know they had this kind of food!

Brian: Oh my gosh, yeah.

GRETCHIN: Soup and sandwich?

And this grilled cheese is on pita bread!

I don’t even…

Brian: Who else does that?

GRETCHIN: I don’t know!

Brian: I love coming here for lunch because they’ve got such a wide variety of different entrées.

What are you…you’re distracting me…

GRETCHIN: I’m gonna dip!

Brian: …dipping that in the soup.

What are you doing?

GRETCHIN: Dipping!

Brian: You’re distracting me dipping your pita bread grilled cheese in the soup.

GRETCHIN: This is so neat, I like it!

Brian: It’s good.

GRETCHIN: Mm-hmm.

Grilled cheese, but it’s definitely on pita bread.

It’s different, I like that.

Brian: But it works.

I love the vegetable soup!

GRETCHIN: Look at this big old hunk of meat, check this out!

Brian: Some cabbage, carrots…

GRETCHIN: Yeah, this is like…

Brian: …green beans…

GRETCHIN: …more stuff than soup.

But I’m not complaining.

Brian: No.

Smells good!

GRETCHIN: Mmm!

The meat is so tender and the taste is really good!

It tastes more like homemade, more than some kind of fancy restaurant, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

I like homemade soup, mmm!

Comforting.

This is their Chicken Souvlakia…never heard of that.

$6.95 and look how much you get!

It looks good, it’s piled high…

Brian: And you can get fries, chips obviously.

GRETCHIN: It’s piled high with meat!

I don’t know if I’m going to be able to fit any vegetables in here and still close it!

Okay cute, little chicken souvlakia, I think you’re dressed just right for the party.

How am I gonna bite this?

Brian: I have faith in you.

GRETCHIN: Oh, that’s really good!

That’s like crazy good!

Now that I have stuff all over my face…

Brian: It’s still got that great flavor that it always does.

GRETCHIN: That’s what I was gonna say.

It’s not crazy spiced.

You know how some people are like, “Oh, that’s too hot,” or, “Oh, that’s overloaded with spice,’ it’s just chicken.

And what really makes the sandwich is that tzatziki sauce, that’s what makes it!

It pulls out a lot different flavor of the chicken, it’s just what it needs!

That’s all it needs.

Drew: Now for dessert!

GRETCHIN: Is that what this is?

They’re actually really well known for something I don’t think anyone else does around here…the double decker pizza.

And that’s exactly what it sounds like.

Brian: Which I’ve never had.

It’s a pizza on a pizza.

GRETCHIN: I know!

So many toppings are falling in my lap.

Brian: It’s got a lot of flavor, it’s really good!

And it’s not too “bready”, if that makes any sense.

GRETCHIN: It does!

The reason why is because it’s still that thin, cracker crust, just 2 of them.

And they have absolutely loaded this pizza with toppings!

I think it needs 2 layers of crust just to be able to…

Brian: Just to hold it all.

GRETCHIN: Yeah, just to hold it all in!

Brian: And this was owned by the guy who also owns Knob Hill for years…

GRETCHIN: ZZZZZZ.

Did that make you hungry?

I would apologize…but that’s my job.

You can visit Deerhead Sidewalk Café at 222 East Columbia.

And you can also see our 44Blues Artist of the Month, Troy Miller, there every Sunday this month!

