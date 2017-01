Y’all know how much I absolutely adore Haynie’s Corner, and all the new businesses and visitors that are now there.

So it should come as no surprise that I visited The Dapper Pig to check out their eclectic menu and custom crafted cocktails.

How was it?

Press play below to “take a taste”.

And check out their menus here: The Dapper Pig Menus



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments