Taste Tuesday: The Daily Grind

GRETCHIN: This place has only been open a couple months, but it’s already got a giant reputation!

Shelby: Yes!

GRETCHIN: And I heard about it from you!

Shelby: That’s right!

Everyone comes here for lunch.

It’s just right here in the Civic Center.

It feels like you’re in a nice little, cute boutique somewhere…in France.

GRETCHIN: Like a little bistro!

Shelby: Yes.

GRETCHIN: I love the flavor in here.

It’s all premium meats and cheeses, they cut the cheese right off the block.

Shelby: My favorite?

The sandwiches!

Great prices and they really fill you up.

GRETCHIN: Some lady actually just came in and said, “This salad is going to blow your mind!”, and I’m like, you’re setting them up for…I don’t know, man.

The first thing I did was pick the spiciest thing on the menu, “Matt’s Twisted Firebird”.

Shelby: It smells spicy.

GRETCHIN: It’s $8.99, grilled chicken, melted pepper jack jalapeno cheese, drizzled with buffalo aioli sauce and topped with jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.

Shelby: Oh!

Let’s give it a try.

GRETCHIN: Ooh, I like that!

I’m already getting messy.

Shelby: That has a kick to it!

GRETCHIN: I don’t think it was that spicy, it depends on your spicy level, but it will catch up to you.

I do love the totally different texture of the pretzel bread, brings out some flavors that I wasn’t expecting at all.

Shelby: It’s a little spicy for me, but at least the spice isn’t overpowering, where all you taste is spice, you taste the other flavors as well.

GRETCHIN: You can tell the chicken is fresh, never frozen.

This aioli sauce, that’s what I love.

“The Vegetarian”, roasted eggplant, portabella, zucchini and bell peppers with caramelized onions, provolone, basil pesto, and a balsamic reduction on a toasted baguette, $9.99, that is a gourmet sandwich!

Shelby: Mmm-hmmm!

GRETCHIN: I like that!

It’s that basil pesto.

It sounds like it’s gonna be a salad on a sandwich, but it’s not at all.

Shelby: I will say, the vegetables and the way they are cooked, make all the difference there.

I wouldn’t even think I was missing out on meat there, that was really good!

GRETCHIN: “Dano’s Turkey BLT”, $8.99.

I’ve never had a BLT with chicken on it, and I wonder why now.

Where have I lived all my life that I didn’t put chicken on a BLT?

Breakfast, lunch, dessert, coffee, tea…

Shelby: A perfect place to gab with the girls, or have a nice little meeting, it works for everything.

GRETCHIN: A lunch date?

Shelby: Lunch date.

GRETCHIN: I Just did!

The Daily Grind is located at 1 SE 9th St., in Evansville.

They also have a full vegan menu!

And Shelby and I tried a dessert drink called Café Bon Bom, that was amazing!

And a very cool experience.



