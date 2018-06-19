Taste Tuesday: Crazy Daisy

The Tri-State has gone food truck crazy!

And now that Summer’s here, they’re easy to find when you have that craving.

The newest addition to the food truck scene boasts that their selections are crazy, and for this week’s Taste Tuesday, we hopped on the Crazy Daisy truck to put that statement to the test.

GRETCHIN: Food truckin’ it…whenever possible.

Alison: We’re going to try 3 featured items for June.

I change my menu often, so these are 3 new items that nobody has seen yet.

GRETCHIN: Oooh, sneak peek!

Alison: Yes!





What I have here is our new Hot Ham & Cheese.

It has special sauce, the ham, mozzarella, Velveeta, lettuce, mayonnaise, and a grilled tomato.

GRETCHIN: Some of my favorite words: food trucks, free, but also, exclusive.

Drew: Exclusive.

GRETCHIN: Yeah, you have to say it like that…

Gretchin and Blake: Exclusive.

GRETCHIN: You got it.

Drew: You have to loudly whisper it.

Gretchin and Blake: Exclusive!

GRETCHIN: You should not call this “Hot Ham & Cheese”.

This is so much more than that!

Blake: Oh yes!

GRETCHIN: “Hot Ham & Cheese” does not describe it.

I love this!

Do you love the meat?

Blake: I’m making an absolute mess of myself, and I love it.

GRETCHIN: Right?!

You’re gonna lick all that goodness off your fingers too, aren’t you?

Blake: Oh yeah!

GRETCHIN: Oh, that is delicious.

Alison: Thank you!

GRETCHIN: Who knew?

Drew: You got a little cheese hanging off your lip.

GRETCHIN: I’m saving that for later.

Saucy goodness!

Blake: Oh yeah.

Juicy fingers.

Alison: So this next item is a new grilled cheese; Garlic Herbed butter, Velveeta, grilled tomato, and then spinach.

GRETCHIN: Look at how melty!

Drew: That is not a grilled cheese.

GRETCHIN: That’s a Crazy Daisy grilled cheese!

Alison: We’re gonna do a lot of things with tomatoes this Summer, and fresh vegetables.

GRETCHIN: The spinach on that is so delicious, oh my gosh!

And then the cheese, you won’t taste it at first, you’ll taste the real fresh tomato, then you’ll taste the spinach, and then that cheese will just slide to the back of your throat and melt down.

Blake: Oh wow!

GRETCHIN: Right?!

Now you see why I love a good food truck?

Blake: Food trucks…

GRETCHIN: ..are life!

Alison: Crazy Corn.

GRETCHIN: Oooh!

Alison: We’re going to have 3 different options on the Crazy Corn.

GRETCHIN: Take me to the fair, or a food truck!

Blake: Butter…

GRETCHIN: She’s putting mayonnaise on corn.

Blake: I’m a fan of that, actually.

Alison: And then hot Cheetos.

Blake: Ohhh, yeah!

GRETCHIN: I knew those were hot Cheetos!

yes!

Alison: And regular Cheetos.

GRETCHIN: Dibs on the hot Cheetos.

Blake: That’s fine.

GRETCHIN: Should we, like, typewriter it?

Blake: Well, yeah!

GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, that’s so stupid.

Blake: Very good.

GRETCHIN: Probably the dumbest thing I’ve put in my mouth over the last couple of weeks.

Good thing your beard caught…oh, gross!

Get out of his face, that’s nasty!

If you want to try these menu items, better find Crazy Daisy quick, her menu changes a lot!

Look for the truck at the Franklin Street Bazaars or follow the Evansville Food Truck Facebook group for updates as to where she’ll be during the week.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments