Taste Tuesday: Commander’s Grill

It’s #TasteTuesday, and we’re doing something new!

So far we’ve tried, Vietnamese, Italian, American fusion, pizza and more…but today were in search of the best sandwich in the Tri-State, and our quest has led us to Boonville!

Commander’s Grill is well known to Boonville residents for their fast, fresh, handmade and locally sourced menu items.

This is not your mama’s sandwich shop!

GRETCHIN: I’ve been to Boonville a couple of times, I don’t know how I missed this place!

It looks like burger heaven.

Look how big this sucker is!





This is “The Airship Burger”, 3 patties.

I can’t even hardly get my hands on it, how am I gonna get my mouth around this sucker?

I could eat it from the side…

Mike: You can do it, you can do it.

GRETCHIN: Oh, that burger is good!

It’s like char-grilled or something.

Mike: Yeah, we char-grill it.

It’s a combination of chuck and beef brisket that we grind every day.

GRETCHIN: That’s what it is!

It’s the chopped beef and chopped brisket put together and char-grilled that gives a really nice depth of flavor that a hamburger doesn’t usually have, even if it is good.

Talking with food in my mouth…

Mike: Great American cheese, and a great tomato, and some leaf lettuce, and a little bit of our Zeppelin sauce.

GRETCHIN: Is that what I’m tasting?!

Mike: It’s a zippy little sauce.

GRETCHIN: Gives it a little zing that I like!

$10.99 with fries for something that I can barely hold in two hands!

Mike: That’s a hefty dog, yeah.

GRETCHIN: A hefty dog…

Now, if these look familiar, that’s because we’ve seen that Gretchin likes Korean wings.

Can you tell how big this is in my hands?

Nice and saucy, I’m already dripping everywhere.

Mike: Not super spicy, a little sweet, a little spicy, not too bad.

GRETCHIN: There’s a little tiny bit of heat.

Usually when people get Korean wings, they’re like, “Whoah!”, because they slap you right in the tongue and the back of the throat.

This one has that sweet Korean spice, but it’s just very low key.

And they’re nice juicy wings too!

Mike: That’s “The Chivito”.

GRETCHIN: This is the piece de resistance!

Duh, duh-duh-duh!

Mike: This is not quite on the menu yet, but it’s about to be.

GRETCHIN: There’s an egg, a big, juicy…

Mike: That’s a Helms tomato.

GRETCHIN: …Provolone, ham…

Mike: 3 ounces of Ribeye, Applewood smoked bacon.

Great ham, great ribeye, great ingredients.

Is it good?

GRETCHIN: That’s a stupid question.

This is a sandwich for a dinosaur, or a carnivore like me!

I’m serious.

And the steak tastes so good!

This is to die for.

Mike: Thank you.

GRETCHIN: Put it on the menu.

Mike: It’s gonna be.

Mark: It’s like a smorgasbord of different meats!

GRETCHIN: But it’s good, isn’t it?

Mark: Uhm-hm.

GRETCHIN: That’s what I’m talking about!

I am now a huge fan of Commander’s Grill in Boonville!

Can you believe that the burger is ground chuck and ground brisket, ground fresh daily?

And they have pasta on Wednesdays.

And why Commander’s?

Because the owners are related to, and wish to remember and celebrate a little known hero,

Commander Ralph D. Weyerhacher, a Boonville native credited as the designer and builder as the U.S.S. Shenandoah zeppelin in the 1920s.

Find them at 118 W. Locust St. in Boonville.

